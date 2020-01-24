TEAM WITH TOP COMMITS: Ohio State

The only team with two four-star athlete prospects in the 2020 class is Ohio State, and that includes the No. 1 ranked player at the position, four-star Mookie Cooper. Although Cooper is already in Columbus and did not take part in any of the post-season all-star games, he finished as the only Rivals100 prospect at the position, checking in at No. 58. He is an explosive offensive weapon who could be used in the slot or out of the backfield, and also can be an asset in the return game.

Fellow four-star Cameron Martinez also lands in the top five, though Ohio State still has some work to do in order to secure his services, as explained below. Martinez has a similar skill set to Cooper, but Ohio State has been targeting him for a move to defensive back in college.

PROSPECT ON THE RISE: Devon Achane

Texas A&M’s 2020 class is deep and talented, and the Aggies get a boost in their team rankings totals with Devon Achane getting a bump to four stars in the final update for the 2020 class. The corresponding move in the athlete position rankings catapults Achane into the top 10.

As a senior Achane averaged over 10 yards per carry for the third straight season, finishing with 2,266 yards and 40 rushing touchdowns on 201 carries. However, he also showed his receiving chops by collecting 38 receptions for another 768 yards and 10 touchdowns this past season. Considering his smaller stature, Achane is likely not a 20-plus carry back in the SEC, but he should be a versatile weapon that Texas A&M can use in a variety of way on offense and in special teams.

PROSPECT TO WATCH: Cameron Martinez