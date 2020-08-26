CaliforniaPreps - Rivals Rankings Week: Debating Jalen Milroe vs. Tyler Buchner

Rivals.com unveiled its updated rankings for the 2021 class, which featured notable changes up and down the entire Rivals250. As always, quarterback is a topic of interest. Jalen Milroe and Tyler Buchner are the top-ranked four-star dual-threat quarterbacks in the country. Milroe, who recently flipped from Texas to Alabama, sits at No. 3. Buchner, a longtime Notre Dame pledge, is right behind him at No. 4. Rivals.com analysts Sam Spiegelman and Adam Gorney address each quarterback in their regions in this installment of Rival Views.

GORNEY'S VIEW: Tyler Buchner

I get it. Buchner did not have a great week at the Elite 11 and that was his one opportunity this summer to prove himself against other elite quarterbacks in this class but it seemed like there were some unnecessary tweaks to his throwing style that made him less accurate than usual at that event. If this is a question of which quarterback looks physically better on the field and who could bench press more, than Milroe wins without question. But we're talking about which QB should be ranked higher and it's still Buchner all day. He can still zip the ball all over the field, he can direct an offense, chip away at defenses or take the big shot and he rarely ever makes a mistake. He is perfect for what Notre Dame is looking for in its quarterback. There's almost no doubt Buchner is going to be surrounded by an offensive line that protects him and gives him time to dismantle defenses and that's what the four-star does best. In his junior season he totaled more than 6,000 yards with 81 total touchdowns. Yes, it was against weak competition, but it's easy to see on the field, in game situations, Buchner is a stellar QB.

SPIEGELMAN'S VIEW: Jalen Milroe