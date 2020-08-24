 CaliforniaPreps - Rivals Rankings Week: Counting down the 20 five-stars in 2021
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-24 13:42:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals Rankings Week: Counting down the 20 five-stars in 2021

1. Korey Foreman
1. Korey Foreman (Andrew Aguilar/For TrojanSports.com)
Dave Berry, Mike Farrell, Woody Wommack
Rivals.com

Welcome to Rivals Rankings Week for the 2021 class.

There are 20 five-stars in this rankings update and today we counted them down right here. Rivals recruiting director Mike Farrell offered his thoughts on each five-star, and we showcased each player with a spotlight video.

Here are the daily highlights of a busy 2021 Rivals Rankings Week:

MONDAY: Five-stars revealed

TUESDAY: New Rivals250 released

WEDNESDAY: Offensive position rankings released

THURSDAY: Defensive position rankings released

FRIDAY: State rankings released

*****

*****

1. DE Korey Foreman

Farrell's Take: Foreman is a big, dynamic rush end with a great deal of athleticism for his size. He could also play inside if needed.

*****

2. OT Amarius Mims

Farrell's Take: Mims is a mammoth tackle with great footwork and balance who should be a franchise guy on the left side.

*****

3. QB Caleb Williams

Farrell's Take: Williams can beat you in many ways and has a strong arm and terrific release. His ability to extend the play makes him special.

*****

4. DE JT Tuiamoloau

Farrell's Take: The big end is an outstanding athlete for his size and a rare specimen who could easily play 3 or 5 technique in college.

*****

5. DT Maason Smith

Farrell's Take: An aggressive defensive tackle with a rare motor, Smith shoots the gap with ease and handles double teams well freeing up teammates.

*****

6. QB Brock Vandagriff

Farrell's Take: Vandagriff is a big quarterback who should top out around 240 pounds with a cannon arm in college.

*****

7. RB Camar Wheaton

Farrell's Take: Wheaton is a home run threat from anywhere on the field with his elite speed and he can also impact in the passing game.

*****


8. DE Jack Sawyer

Farrell's Take: Sawyer has a great get off and can beat opponents with speed but also a solid crossover and his pursuit is relentless.

*****

9. OG Bryce Foster

Farrell's Take: Foster is a powerful interior lineman who rag dolls opponents and dominates in the run game. His pass set is excellent as well.

*****

10. OT Tommy Brockermeyer

Farrell's Take: Brockermeyer is a prototypical left tackle with athleticism, balance, quick feet and excellent arm extension.

*****

11. WR Emeka Egbuka

Farrell's Take: Egbuka sets up opponents well and is an excellent route runner with good size and exceptional hands.

*****

12. WR Mario Williams

Farrell's Take: Williams is dynamic after the catch and is excellent at getting yards after contact despite being a smaller receiver.

*****

13. QB Sam Huard

Farrell's Take: Huard is as smooth as they come as a lefty quarterback with great accuracy and touch. He also has excellent arm strength.

*****

14. DE Tunmise Adeleye

Farrell's Take: Adeleye rarely gets knocked off balance and plays with excellent leverage. He excels is working off of contact.

*****

15. OT Tristan Leigh

Farrell's Take: Leigh has a great frame to fill out as an offensive tackle and his ability to reset and adjust on the fly is rare.

*****

16. OG Donovan Jackson

Farrell's Take: Jackson is a versatile lineman who can play guard or tackle at the next level and dominate at either.

*****

17. QB Ty Thompson

Farrell's Take: Thompson is a thick quarterback with a quick release and excellent arm strength. He can also beat you with his feet and keeps defenses off balance.

*****

18. DB James Williams

Farrell's Take: Williams is a huge safety who has rare coverage ability for a big man and can also support the run.

*****

19. OT Blake Fisher

Farrell's Take: Fisher has mammoth size and a great wingspan which makes it hard to get through or around him.

*****

20. S Corey Collier

Farrell's Take: Collier has the ability to track the ball like a corner and the instincts to close like a safety. He’s also very aggressive in run support.

