 CaliforniaPreps - Rivals Rankings Week: Walter Nolen leads list of 14 2022 5-stars
Rivals Rankings Week: Walter Nolen leads list of 14 2022 5-stars

Dave Berry, Mike Farrell, Woody Wommack
Rivals.com

Welcome to Rivals Rankings Week for the 2022 class.

Tennessee defensive tackle Walter Nolen checks in at No. 1, followed by a pair of defensive backs. There are 14 five-stars in this rankings update.

Rivals recruiting director Mike Farrell offers his thoughts on each five-star, and we will showcase each player with a spotlight video.

CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS WEEK SCHEDULE

MONDAY: Who should be No. 1 in 2022? | Who should be the top QB? | Who should be the top OT?

TUESDAY: Rivals250 revealed | Mike Farrell's thoughts

WEDNESDAY: Offensive position rankings released

THURSDAY: Defensive position rankings released

FRIDAY: State rankings spotlight

1. DT Walter Nolen

Farrell's take: Walter Nolen is an absolute monster at defensive tackle and a guy who can be an elite pass rusher from the position. We rarely talk about change of direction for a lineman, but his ability to pursue and track the ball while changing direction like a smaller prospect is amazing.

2. CB Domani Jackson

Farrell's take: They don’t build them much better than Jackson, who is a physical specimen and brings the thunder when he hits. But he’s also excellent in coverage and uses his length and big frame in so many advantageous ways.

3. CB Denver Harris

Farrell's take: Denver Harris is a long and fluid cornerback who makes everything look effortless. He has a tremendous frame to grow on, he can blanket bigger receivers and run with the smaller ones. He’s elite.

4. LB CJ Hicks

Farrell's take: CJ Hicks is a monster physically for a 2022 and a kid who could be a massive safety or a big linebacker at the next level. He’s so athletic and quick twitch that it’s almost unfair to watch him against opponents at times.

5. CB Jaheim Singletary

Farrell's take: Jameim Singletary is a long cornerback who plays the ball well in the air and has excellent ball skills. He’s an exceptional athlete and his ability to recover and close is elite.

6. QB Quinn Ewers

Farrell's take: Accuracy is the first thing that stands out about Quinn Ewers because he throws receivers open and is rarely off the mark. His delivery is not perfect but it doesn’t slow down the ball and he can make all the throws. I also like the way he can extend the play.

7. DT Travis Shaw

Farrell's take: Travis Shaw is a massive defensive tackle with the ability to play low while using his length to make plays other interior linemen can’t make. He has the reach of a defensive end and the power of a tackle and he can take on double teams with ease.

8. Julian Armella

Farrell's take: Julian Armella is a huge tackle who has reshaped his body over the last many months and is more athletic and flexible. He still has his size and power but now he can bend better and reset with the best of them.

9. WR Luther Burden

Farrell's take: Luther Burden is a smooth, effortless receiver who is an outstanding route runner with excellent hands. He’s very good at setting up defenders even at this young age and he gains separation consistently. Fluid would be the best word to describe him.

10. OT Kam Dewberry

Farrell's take: Kam Dewberry is a very athletic offensive tackle who could easily have success inside as well with his footwork and agility. He gets out of his stance quickly, uses his reach to keep defenders at bay and is excellent at redirecting.

11. OT Zach Rice

Farrell's take: Zach Rice is a monster offensive tackle with power and the ability to anchor unlike anyone else in this class. He’s athletic and has good feet but right now he’s an immovable object who will only get better as he refines his technique.

12. DE Tyre West

Farrell's take: Tyre West is a big and nimble defensive end who could easily slide inside to defensive tackle if needed because he handles traffic well. He’s always being chipped but it rarely slows him down and he has an excellent array of pass rushing moves.

13. CB Will Johnson

Farrell's take: Will Johnson is a huge cornerback who can run and is fluid in all his movements. His backpedal is smooth, his hips are excellent and he closes like a flash. He can handle those big receivers.

14. LB Shawn Murphy

Farrell's Take: Shawn Murphy is a huge linebacker who can play outside or move to inside or middle linebacker if needed. He’s a downhill player and loves to hit.

