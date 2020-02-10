Rivals Rankings Week: Countdown of 2021's five-stars
Rivals Rankings Week for the 2021 class is here, and we kick things off this week with a countdown of the 14 five-stars – we've been counting them down from No. 14 to No. 1 – throughout the day on Monday.
The new Rivals250 will be updated and released on Tuesday.
*****
RIVALS RANKING WEEK (2021 CLASS) SCHEDULE
Monday: Countdown of new five-stars | Who should be No. 1?
Tuesday: New Rivals250 released | Mind of Mike column
Wednesday: Offensive position rankings released | Team rankings breakdown
Thursday: Defensive position rankings released
Friday: New state rankings released
*****
Ranking the 2021 five-stars
1. DE Korey Foreman
2. OT Amarius Mims
3. QB Caleb Williams
4. DE J.T. Tuimoloa
5. QB Brock Vandagriff
6. DT Maason Smith
7. RB Camar Wheaton
8. DE Jack Sawyer
9. OG Bryce Foster
10. OT Tommy Brockermeyer
11. WR Emeka Egbuka
12. DE Tyreak Sapp
13. DB Tony Grimes
14. DB Corey Collier
*****
Coming in at No. 1 in our Five-Star Countdown is California DE Korey Foreman (@koreyforeman54), a Clemson commit— Rivals (@Rivals) February 10, 2020
Follow @TIinClemson for complete Tigers coverage.
See our complete list of 14 5-stars in 2021 here: https://t.co/r4ufUDf1wN pic.twitter.com/9aNFzktewQ
Coming in at No. 2 in our Five-Star Countdown is Georgia OT Amarius Mims (@amarius_mims).— Rivals (@Rivals) February 10, 2020
Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee and Florida are among the schools vying for his commitment.
See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/r4ufUDwCVn pic.twitter.com/5mG8V37gFN
Coming at No. 3 on 2021 Five-Star Countdown is Washington D.C. QB Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw)— Rivals (@Rivals) February 10, 2020
LSU, Oklahoma, Penn State and Clemson are among the schools vying for his commitment.
See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/r4ufUDf1wN pic.twitter.com/kyTqjWbMvu
Coming at No. 4 on 2021 Five-Star Countdown is Washington DE J.T. Tuimoloau (@JT_tuimoloau)— Rivals (@Rivals) February 10, 2020
Washington, Ohio State, Alabama, Stanford and Oregon are among the schools vying for his commitment.
See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/r4ufUDwCVn pic.twitter.com/3ZN4oyEQH9
Coming in at No. 5 in our 2021 Rivals Five-Star Countdown is Georgia QB Brock Vandagriff (@BrockVandagriff), a Georgia Bulldogs commitment.— Rivals (@Rivals) February 10, 2020
Follow @UGASportscom for complete Georgia coverage.
See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/r4ufUDf1wN pic.twitter.com/mxoo54Jp9u
Coming in at No. 6 in the our 2021 Five-Star Countdown is Louisiana DT Maason Smith (@maassoonn_)— Rivals (@Rivals) February 10, 2020
Alabama, LSU and Texas A&M are among the schools vying for his commitment.
See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/r4ufUDf1wN pic.twitter.com/ODSa9lT9Ch
Coming in at No. 7 in our 2021 Five-Star Countdown is Texas running back Camar Wheaton (@camarwheaton).— Rivals (@Rivals) February 10, 2020
Ohio St, Texas, Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Oklahoma are among the schools vying for his commitment.
See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/r4ufUDf1wN pic.twitter.com/ltjAyJwZST
Coming in at No. 8 in our 2021 Five-Star Countdown is Ohio DE Jack Sawyer (@jacksawyer40), an Ohio State commitment.— Rivals (@Rivals) February 10, 2020
See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/r4ufUDf1wN pic.twitter.com/vZ9p74tJL6
Coming in at No. 9 in out 2021 Five-Star Countdown is Texas OG Bryce "The Mountain" Foster (@brycefoster2021)— Rivals (@Rivals) February 10, 2020
Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Texas, LSU and Oregon are among the schools vying for his commitment.
See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/r4ufUDwCVn pic.twitter.com/33mJLQRF24
Coming in at No. 10 in our 2021 Five-Star Countdown is Texas OT Tommy Brockermeyer (@TBrockermeyer)— Rivals (@Rivals) February 10, 2020
Texas, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Auburn and Clemson are among the schools vying to land his commitment
See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/r4ufUDwCVn pic.twitter.com/moTSPDSF26
Coming in at No. 11 in our 2021 Five-Star Countdown is Washington WR Emeka Egbuka (@emeka_egbuka).— Rivals (@Rivals) February 10, 2020
Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson, Washington and Stanford are among the schools vying to land his commitment
See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/r4ufUDwCVn pic.twitter.com/bWK0Rf2rnD
Coming in at No. 12 in our 2021 Five-Star Countdown is Florida DE Tyreak Sapp (@SappTyreak)— Rivals (@Rivals) February 10, 2020
Sapp is committed to Florida.
See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/r4ufUDwCVn pic.twitter.com/GzybpVHGgV
Coming in at No. 13 in our 2021 Five-Star Countdown is Virginia DB Tony Grimes (@757EliteDB)— Rivals (@Rivals) February 10, 2020
Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Penn State and Ohio State are among the schools vying for his commitment.
See the full list of new five-stars here: https://t.co/r4ufUDwCVn pic.twitter.com/dicz0ZxXrC
Coming in at No. 14 in our 2021 Five-Star Countdown is Florida DB Corey Collier (@_ccollierjr2)— Rivals (@Rivals) February 10, 2020
Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia and Miami are among the schools vying to land the talented prospect. pic.twitter.com/D7ylKQemUq