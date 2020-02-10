News More News
Rivals Rankings Week: Countdown of 2021's five-stars

Woody Wommack • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
Rivals Rankings Week for the 2021 class is here, and we kick things off this week with a countdown of the 14 five-stars – we've been counting them down from No. 14 to No. 1 – throughout the day on Monday.

The new Rivals250 will be updated and released on Tuesday.

*****

RIVALS RANKING WEEK (2021 CLASS) SCHEDULE

Monday: Countdown of new five-stars | Who should be No. 1?

Tuesday: New Rivals250 released | Mind of Mike column

Wednesday: Offensive position rankings released | Team rankings breakdown

Thursday: Defensive position rankings released

Friday: New state rankings released

*****

Ranking the 2021 five-stars

1. DE Korey Foreman

2. OT Amarius Mims

3. QB Caleb Williams

4. DE J.T. Tuimoloa

5. QB Brock Vandagriff

6. DT Maason Smith

7. RB Camar Wheaton

8. DE Jack Sawyer

9. OG Bryce Foster

10. OT Tommy Brockermeyer

11. WR Emeka Egbuka

12. DE Tyreak Sapp

13. DB Tony Grimes

14. DB Corey Collier

*****

