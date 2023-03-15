No. 1 at the position: Jordon Davison

The Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei prospect was the star running back at one of the top programs in the country as a sophomore – and it might only get better from here. Davison is a unique talent who mixes power running ability with outstanding vision, patience and balance to get enough yards for the first down or break big runs down the field. He had 170 carries this past season for 1,514 yards and 17 touchdowns in the toughest high school league in America. And he’s expected to have two more high school seasons left. Davison has all the tools of the best running backs out there and he continues to develop physically with basically the perfect size for what NFL teams are looking for – and having that this early is extra impressive. Ohio State has been the team pegged to Davison the longest, but Oregon is making a serious push. He plans to visit Clemson and Florida soon and he could return to Alabama as USC and others stay in the picture, too.

*****

Two teams to watch: Alabama, Texas A&M

Tory Blaylock (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Any way you slice it, Alabama and Texas A&M have a very good chance to load up with talented running backs in the 2025 class. The Crimson Tide are pursuing Jordon Davison and in-state standout Alvin Henderson. They are also after one of the top players in Georgia in Ousmane Kromah and maybe the next big thing at Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas in Byron Louis. Another target is emerging talent Akylin Dear from Quitman, Miss. That’s just the start, too, as Alabama will surely be involved with others along the way and as the dominoes fall. The same could be said for the Aggies. Four-star Deondrae Riden from Desoto, Texas, and No. 1 all-purpose back Tory Blaylock out of Humble (Texas) Atascocita are definitely interested in Texas A&M. The Aggies are also pursuing Kromah and others, including Harlem Berry, although pulling him from LSU might be tough.

*****

Three players in the spotlight: Harlem Berry, Alvin Henderson, Jabree Coleman