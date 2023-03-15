No. 1 at the position: Bryce Underwood

Underwood was the first quarterback in the initial rankings for the 2025 class and he remained the No. 1 quarterback in this first Rivals250. The Michigan native checks all the boxes when it comes to physical attributes and he’s got a lot of experience already. Underwood makes good decisions with the ball and has the ability to evade defenders in the pocket. He has a good sense of timing with his passes down the field and across the middle. He brings plenty of arm strength to the field but he understands how to put touch on his passes to make sure his receiver is the only one able to catch the ball. Underwood has a great delivery and can get the ball out quickly. He doesn’t need a huge windup to get the ball deep down the field. As for his recruitment, Underwood is wide open. He’s obviously a top target for many teams around the nation, but he’s been most heavily linked to Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and LSU. That list will surely expand as the spring visit season progresses.

*****

Two teams to watch: Tennessee and Alabama

Cutter Boley (Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated)

Even though they just signed five-star Nico Iamaleava in the last recruiting class, the Tennessee Volunteers are set up to sign another big-time arm this year. They’ve already hosted No. 2 overall quarterback Cutter Boley, and No. 4 overall quarterback George MacIntyre is an in-state prospect who is very familiar with the Vols. Each of these two quarterbacks will be the focus of most of Tennessee’s recruiting efforts at the position, but there’s another name to remember: Madden Iamaleava, the younger brother of Nico, is developing into an impressive quarterback in his own right so watch out for Tennessee to go after him as well. Alabama being involved with top quarterback prospects is nothing new, but there is definitely one name to keep an eye on for the Crimson Tide in this 2025 class. In-state quarterback KJ Lacy is a name Alabama fans better be familiar with because the No. 5 overall quarterback in the Rivals250 is teammates with No. 1 overall receiver and current Alabama commit Ryan Williams. The two are very close, and it’s not out of the realm of possibility to see both of them end up in Tuscaloosa. One more name for Alabama fans to keep an eye on is quarterback Antwann Hill out of Georgia. Alabama offered Hill earlier this month and it appears that relationship is growing quickly.

*****

Three players in the spotlight: George MacIntyre, Akili Smith Jr., Bear Bachmeier