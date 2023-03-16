With the full 2025 Rivals250 being unveiled Tuesday, it's now time to dive into the position rankings. The defensive position rankings are being released today, and up next are the defensive backs.

NO. 1 AT THE POSITION: Devin Sanchez

Galena Park (Texas) North Shore five-star cornerback Devin Sanchez is the top-ranked defensive back and the No. 2 overall defensive player in the country because of his extra-plus length as a boundary corner at 6-foot-3 and 170 pounds, combined with his elite movement and his smooth hips and feet. Sanchez already has just about every offer he could want as Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Texas, USC and more have already thrown their respective hats in the ring, most of which came before he even started a varsity game for the first time last fall. However, as the season went on, Sanchez proved why his stock is so high with elite coverage on some of the top 6A receivers in the state of Texas. In an era that is increasingly valuing length on the boundary, Sanchez brings that to the table without sacrificing fluid movement both in the short to intermediate game all the way downfield.

TWO TEAMS TO WATCH: USC and Georgia

Jadyn Hudson

THREE PROSPECTS IN THE SPOTLIGHT

Zephyrhills (Fla.) four-star safety DJ Pickett sits inside the top 10 and in prime position for a five-star ranking as his length at 6-foot-4 and 170 pounds, and range from the defensive backfield, exceeds the talent of just about any other defensive back in the country. Pickett's stock has already risen to magmatic levels with more than 40 offers and counting heading into his sophomore offseason. If Pickett can continue his hot streak in offseason camp circuits, there's a real shot for him to contend for the No. 1 defensive back in the country.

Katy (Texas) Paetow four-star Deyjhon Pettaway starred for one of Texas' most star-studded defenses in 2022 alongside 2023 five-star defensive tackle David Hicks Jr. and four-star linebacker Daymion Sanford, the latter of which is Pettaway's older brother. Pettaway has versatility in the secondary, lining up at corner, nickel and safety, and he has translated that onto the 7-on-7 circuit. It will be interesting to see where Pettaway performs best as a junior with the stage set for him to take the lead role on his Paetow defense.