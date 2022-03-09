Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the 2024 QBs

The initial Rivals250 for the 2024 class is out this week and today we take a look across the offensive positions. In focus here are the quarterbacks as we break down the top-rated player at the position, two teams to watch and three other names to watch as the offseason continues. CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Pro-Style QB | Dual-Threat QB

1. The No. 1 player at the QB position: Jadyn Davis

Five-star and No. 1 quarterback Jadyn Davis is such a well-rounded prospect and there are very few holes in his game. He has the arm strength to throw any route and he can throw with accuracy against tight coverage. Davis has a smooth delivery and does a good job throwing the ball accurately while on the run. He is almost always on point with his throws down the field and toward the sideline. In the past, he has developed a solid sense of timing with his receivers and that translated to the field. It will be interesting to see how this fall season goes for Davis. He is back at Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day, but will have to get used to playing with new receivers. Despite that, expectations for Davis this season are high. As for Davis' recruitment, the list of schools pursuing him include national championship winners, playoff contenders and other top programs. Clemson, a school Davis has visited multiple times in the past, is set to host him this weekend. Georgia, Florida State, North Carolina, Ohio State and Tennessee will likely also get him on campus this spring. Also keep an eye on Alabama, Penn State, South Carolina and Oklahoma.

*****

2. Two team to watch: Notre Dame and Michigan

Julian Sayin

Notre Dame fans will be very pleased if the 2024 class can start the way the 2023 class has. The Fighting Irish haven't taken a 2024 commitment just yet, but they should be very excited about where they stand with five-star Julian Sayin. Notre Dame's staff and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees have made great progress recruiting the five-star from California, and many people think the Fighting Irish are his leader. Watch out for Texas in its pursuit of Sayin, too, but as of now Notre Dame looks like the team to beat for him. Michigan appears to be the favorite for another big-time quarterback, and he's not too far from campus. CJ Carr is one of the highest-ranked quarterbacks in this class, and he is the grandson of legendary Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr. The Wolverines, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Notre Dame have all made strong impressions on Carr so far. He'll be taking visits this spring as he tries to narrow down his list.

*****

3. Three players in the spotlight: DJ Lagway, Julian Sayin, Isaac Wilson