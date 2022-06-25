Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the 2024 LBs
With the updated 2024 Rivals250 being unveiled this week, it's now time to dive into the position rankings. The defensive position rankings are being released today and here we focus on the linebackers.
NEW 2O24 RANKINGS: Inside linebacker | Outside linebacker
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK
Tuesday: Who should be No. 1?
Wednesday: Five-Star Countdown | Meet the new five-stars
Thursday: New Rivals250 unveiled | Biggest risers | Position-by-position glance
Friday: Offensive position rankings released
Saturday: Defensive position rankings released
Sunday: State rankings released
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
NO. 1 AT THE POSITION: TJ Capers
In what is still a developing linebacker class, even at the top, Miami (Fla.) Columbus five-star linebacker TJ Capers is the most proven prospect which has earned him the spot as the No. 1 linebacker in the country and the No. 9 overall recruit nationally.
At 6-foot-3, 208 pounds, Capers possesses the physical profile to play the position at both the college and NFL levels with consistent development, and he pairs it with the ability to excel in both the run and pass game. His downhill pursuit puts him in the backfield before a play can fully develop, making his presence at least a nuisance to the flow of an offense. In the pass game, he can cover with the twitchiest of backfield threats while also being able to man the middle of the second level in zone coverage.
With consistent development, there is a high chance Capers maintains his high ranking with the ability to bump even further up the ranks.
TWO TEAMS TO WATCH: Georgia and Miami
With there not being many committed linebackers around the country, it makes sense to take a look at programs that benefit geographically from linebacker talent, and two programs immediately stand out.
Georgia benefits from an insanely loaded group of talent in the Peach State all the way through the Rivals250 with Jefferson (Ga.) four-star linebacker Sammy Brown leading the way at the No. 23 spot nationally. Going just a couple spots further, College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy four-star Myles Graham checks in at No. 25. The state also features Ja'Qualin Birdsong, Andrew Hines and Wendell Gregory in the Rivals250. With a deep in-state pool to choose from and consistent development tearing through Athens at the position group, there's no reason why the Bulldogs shouldn't haul in yet another strong linebacker class.
The same could be said for Mario Cristobal's squad at Miami, which has the largest in-state pool of talent at the linebacker position in the Rivals250 of any state in the country. Now, there is more competition when it comes to pulling in that talent with Florida, Florida State and others also recruiting well within state borders, but with Cristobal's track record at Oregon of putting out defensive talent, the advantage is in Coral Gables.
Capers leads the way up top while Adarius Hayes, Timajay Hayes, Kari Jackson and Rodney Hill sprinkled throughout the rankings update. The 2024 class is loaded in the Sunshine State in multiple position groups, and Miami is in dire need of a program-defining class early in the Cristobal period. The linebacker class along with the wide receiver class in-state could help the Hurricanes set the foundation for just that moving forward.
THREE PROSPECTS TO WATCH: Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, Dylan Williams, Dakyus Brinkley
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco four-star outside linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa saw a healthy bump within the top 100 after a very needed strong spring. Despite missing his sophomore season due to a knee injury, his return to the field for Bosco's spring practice and game along with camp performances has college coaches excited about his potential on-field product in 2022. Schools that have been in consistent communication early include Oregon, Ohio State and USC.
Speaking of the Trojans, USC commit Dylan Williams saw the biggest jump of any linebacker prospect in the Rivals250 as he moved up from the No. 215 spot to No. 83 nationally. His length at 6-foot-2, 195 pounds is impressive, and his frame has a lot of room to fill in. His athleticism doesn't take sacrifice to his physicality as he combines both to create a true threat at the second level.
The son of South Carolina legend Jasper Brinkley, Katy (Texas) Seven Lakes four-star Dakyus Brinkley entered the rankings after a strong showing at UC Report Houston in the spring where he showed up with one of the best looking physical profiles in the region and backed it up with a dominant day in drills and 1-on-1s. His frame at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds already looks freakish, but his potential to put on another 20 pounds or so of muscle could make him a top-100 prospect if he's able to turn that into on-field development as well. A lot of eyes are watching his junior season very closely, but Texas and Texas A&M have already thrown their hats in to the mix early on.