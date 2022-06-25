Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the 2024 LBs

NO. 1 AT THE POSITION: TJ Capers

In what is still a developing linebacker class, even at the top, Miami (Fla.) Columbus five-star linebacker TJ Capers is the most proven prospect which has earned him the spot as the No. 1 linebacker in the country and the No. 9 overall recruit nationally. At 6-foot-3, 208 pounds, Capers possesses the physical profile to play the position at both the college and NFL levels with consistent development, and he pairs it with the ability to excel in both the run and pass game. His downhill pursuit puts him in the backfield before a play can fully develop, making his presence at least a nuisance to the flow of an offense. In the pass game, he can cover with the twitchiest of backfield threats while also being able to man the middle of the second level in zone coverage. With consistent development, there is a high chance Capers maintains his high ranking with the ability to bump even further up the ranks.

TWO TEAMS TO WATCH: Georgia and Miami

Sammy Brown (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

With there not being many committed linebackers around the country, it makes sense to take a look at programs that benefit geographically from linebacker talent, and two programs immediately stand out. Georgia benefits from an insanely loaded group of talent in the Peach State all the way through the Rivals250 with Jefferson (Ga.) four-star linebacker Sammy Brown leading the way at the No. 23 spot nationally. Going just a couple spots further, College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy four-star Myles Graham checks in at No. 25. The state also features Ja'Qualin Birdsong, Andrew Hines and Wendell Gregory in the Rivals250. With a deep in-state pool to choose from and consistent development tearing through Athens at the position group, there's no reason why the Bulldogs shouldn't haul in yet another strong linebacker class. The same could be said for Mario Cristobal's squad at Miami, which has the largest in-state pool of talent at the linebacker position in the Rivals250 of any state in the country. Now, there is more competition when it comes to pulling in that talent with Florida, Florida State and others also recruiting well within state borders, but with Cristobal's track record at Oregon of putting out defensive talent, the advantage is in Coral Gables. Capers leads the way up top while Adarius Hayes, Timajay Hayes, Kari Jackson and Rodney Hill sprinkled throughout the rankings update. The 2024 class is loaded in the Sunshine State in multiple position groups, and Miami is in dire need of a program-defining class early in the Cristobal period. The linebacker class along with the wide receiver class in-state could help the Hurricanes set the foundation for just that moving forward.

THREE PROSPECTS TO WATCH: Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, Dylan Williams, Dakyus Brinkley