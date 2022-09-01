With the updated Rivals250 being unveiled Tuesday, it's time to look at the updated position rankings. The offensive position rankings were released Wednesday and today the defensive position rankings are in the spotlight. Up first is the defensive line.

NO. 1 AT THE POSITION: Colin Simmons

Simmons kicked off his junior season with an outstanding nationally televised performance. We've come to expect nothing less from the five-star and No. 4 prospect in the Rivals250. Simmons has elite athleticism and has advanced pass rushing and hand techniques that allow him to slip by blockers on his way into the backfield. If this past weekend's game is any indication, Simmons is going to be an even bigger terror for offenses this season than he was last season. As for his recruitment, Simmons isn't rushing the process. Texas, Alabama, LSU and Oregon are just four of the programs making their presence felt in his recruitment right now. Look for him to visit Texas when Alabama makes the trip to Austin.

TWO PROGRAMS TO WATCH: Alabama and Oklahoma

David Stone (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

THREE PROSPECTS TO WATCH

Houston was already a borderline five-star after the last rankings update and now he is the highest-ranked four-star in the nation. The No. 13 prospect in the Rivals250 has had a dominant start to his junior year and his development will be under a microscope as college coaches and scouts try to determine if he'll remain a traditional defensive end or play more as an outside linebacker at the next level. Georgia, Clemson, Alabama and Tennessee look like the main contenders in his recruitment at the moment.

Willor is already making his presence felt after transferring from the Baltimore area to IMG Academy. After a jaw-dropping pick-six in his first game for his new team, it's clear the national spotlight isn't too big for him. Even on a loaded defense at IMG, Willor could be one of the biggest defensive line stories to follow this fall if he keeps playing like this. His recruitment is in the very early stages but keep an eye on Penn State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan, South Carolina, Tennessee and Maryland.

