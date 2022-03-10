Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the 2024 DBs
The initial Rivals250 for the 2024 class is out this week and today we take a look across the defensive positions. In focus here are the defensive backs as we break down the top-rated player at the position, two teams to watch and three other names to watch as the offseason continues.
1. The top prospect at the position: Desmond Ricks
Ricks is a very special talent and he comes in as the lone five-star defensive back in the initial Rivals250 for 2024. He combines great size for a corner with incredible technique and coverage ability. At 6-foot-2, Ricks is built like a safety but plays more like a smaller cover corner, which is a testament to his body control and speed.
Ricks has great range and is a big-time competitor who is capable of taking out an opposing team's No. 1 receiver almost effortlessly. With his size, speed, strength and hip mobility, Ricks is as complete of a corner as you are going to find at this stage of their career.
Ricks will have his choice of any program in the country, but look for Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Miami to lead the way in his recruitment.
2. Two programs to watch: Alabama and Miami
Five of the nation's top 10 cornerbacks and two Rivals250 safety prospects reside in Florida and that is something that Miami will need to capitalize on if Mario Cristobal and staff want to make the Hurricanes great again. Miami finds itself in good shape with top defensive backs Ricks, Antoine Jackson, Ellis Robinson and Fred Gaskin, but will have to battle Alabama and other elite programs for their commitments. If Miami can steal a couple of those players, its secondary would be set for years.
Alabama may only have two defensive backs from its own state in the Rivals250, but the Tide will be a top contender to sign multiple players out of our top 10 at the position. Nick Saban is a defensive genius who also coached the secondary prior to becoming a head coach, and that is a huge draw for many top defensive back prospects. Ricks is high on Alabama along with his IMG Academy teammate Robinson. Landing those two corners alone would give Alabama one of the top defensive back classes in 2024. Alabama also has a great shot of landing No. 1 overall safety Peyton Woodard from California as Woodard's family is from Alabama and he is a big fan of the Crimson Tide.
3. Three prospects to watch: Marcelles Williams, Bryce West, Ricardo Jones
Williams is currently the No. 15 corner in the nation but should finish much higher when it is all said and done. He is a fantastic cover guy with fluid hips and does a great job of winning battles with receivers at the point of attack. Williams' recruiting is really starting to heat up and he could end up being one of the nation's most coveted corners in the end. Oregon, Boston College, Ohio State and USC were early leaders in his recruitment, but with recent offers from Texas A&M, Texas and LSU, you can expect those teams to be in play as well.
West made his debut as the No. 7 corner prospect in the 2024 class and while he is one of the top prospects in the country, his recruitment has yet to go national at this point. It is only a matter of time before a player with his ability starts receiving attention from elite teams in the South and from the West Coast, but many teams may assume the Ohio native is an Ohio State lock and have not decided to pursue him as a result.
Jones debuts as the No. 7 safety in the nation and is an extremely gifted player. I love the way he plays and he may be the most physically impressive defensive back that we currently have ranked in the Rivals250. Jones has eight offers right now, but only three of them come from Power Five programs, and even as a 2024 prospect that makes him an extremely under-recruited player in my opinion. I would be shocked if a number of big teams don't join Georgia Tech, Tennessee and Nebraska in offering him this spring.