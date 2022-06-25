Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the 2024 ATHs
With the updated 2024 Rivals250 being unveiled this week, it's now time to dive into the position rankings. The defensive position rankings are being released today and here we focus on the athletes.
NEW 2O24 RANKINGS: Athletes
NO. 1 AT THE POSITION: Quinton Martin
Martin was the top-ranked athlete in February and held onto the spot in the latest updates. Belle Vernon was able to use Martin in all three phases seeing him make the biggest impact out of the backfield for the Leopards. His slash line was 902 yards rushing with 12 touchdowns and 164 yards off 10 receptions adding 18 tackles and 229 return yards with 16 total scores.
Since the last ratings update, Martin has been offered by Ohio State, Louisville, Texas A&M, Michigan State and Florida State.
TWO TEAMS TO WATCH: Texas and USC
Of the 35 ranked 2024 athletes, only four are committed: Kobe Boykin (Utah), Aaron Butler (USC), Jordan Pride (Florida State) and Aeryn Hampton (Texas). Based on location, Lone Star State programs like the Longhorns and Aggies and Pac-12 programs like USC and UCLA are surrounded by top athletes. With Texas holding a commitment from Hampton and USC tied in with Butler, watch out for the Longhorns and Trojans amongst this position group.
In the state of Texas, Jaden Allen and Jamyri Cauley are attention-getting-recruits. The list extends out with Jelani Watkins and Xavier Filsaime within the top-25 talents. In California, Ryan Pellum is one of the best out there, same can be said for Jordan Anderson. Dakoda Fields, Emmett Mosley and Jason Mitchell will pile up offers from West Coast programs as well.
THREE PROSPECTS TO WATCH: Zaquan Patterson, Ryan Pellum and Jordan Anderson
Patterson is projecting as a next level defensive back, but he did get reps in a loaded Chaminade-Madonna receiving corps last season. The Lions got the most out of Patterson allowing him to roam the field against Florida offenses last fall, his role on offense could increase this season.
Pellum is a true speed burner ripping California squads apart as a receiver and return specialist. Hauling in passes from four-star 2024 quarterback Myles Jackson, Pellum led his Millikan squad in receptions (42), receiving yards (721) and receiving scores (10). Pellum was able to turn five kick returns into 186 yards and five punts for 33 more all-purpose yards.
Anderson shinned last season with Warren High School tallying 576 yards off 32 receptions with nine touchdowns. His quarterback last season was 2023 five-star Nico Iamaleava. After transferring this offseason, Anderson will be paired with quarterback Myles Jackson and fellow athlete Ryan Pellum at Long Beach’s Millikan creating a deadly combination over the next two seasons. Watch for Anderson’s rise on the defensive side of the ball. At the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge in Atlanta, he balled on both sides of the impressing all.