Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the 2024 ATHs

With the updated 2024 Rivals250 being unveiled this week, it's now time to dive into the position rankings. The defensive position rankings are being released today and here we focus on the athletes.

Martin was the top-ranked athlete in February and held onto the spot in the latest updates. Belle Vernon was able to use Martin in all three phases seeing him make the biggest impact out of the backfield for the Leopards. His slash line was 902 yards rushing with 12 touchdowns and 164 yards off 10 receptions adding 18 tackles and 229 return yards with 16 total scores.

Of the 35 ranked 2024 athletes, only four are committed: Kobe Boykin ( Utah ), Aaron Butler ( USC ), Jordan Pride ( Florida State ) and Aeryn Hampton (Texas). Based on location, Lone Star State programs like the Longhorns and Aggies and Pac-12 programs like USC and UCLA are surrounded by top athletes. With Texas holding a commitment from Hampton and USC tied in with Butler, watch out for the Longhorns and Trojans amongst this position group.

Patterson is projecting as a next level defensive back, but he did get reps in a loaded Chaminade-Madonna receiving corps last season. The Lions got the most out of Patterson allowing him to roam the field against Florida offenses last fall, his role on offense could increase this season.

Pellum is a true speed burner ripping California squads apart as a receiver and return specialist. Hauling in passes from four-star 2024 quarterback Myles Jackson, Pellum led his Millikan squad in receptions (42), receiving yards (721) and receiving scores (10). Pellum was able to turn five kick returns into 186 yards and five punts for 33 more all-purpose yards.

Anderson shinned last season with Warren High School tallying 576 yards off 32 receptions with nine touchdowns. His quarterback last season was 2023 five-star Nico Iamaleava. After transferring this offseason, Anderson will be paired with quarterback Myles Jackson and fellow athlete Ryan Pellum at Long Beach’s Millikan creating a deadly combination over the next two seasons. Watch for Anderson’s rise on the defensive side of the ball. At the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge in Atlanta, he balled on both sides of the impressing all.