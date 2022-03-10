Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the 2024 ATHs

1. Top prospect at athlete: Quinton Martin

Martin was a stat monster during the 2021 season despite splitting snaps with senior Devin Whitlock. The four-star prospect was Belle Vernon’s second-leading rusher carrying the ball 80 times for 902 yards with 12 scores while hauling in 10 passes for 164 yards. When the field was flipped, Martin tacked on 18 tackles to his resume. His production as a kick returner stands out taking just six kicks back for 229 yards, putting 16 total touchdowns on the big board. Martin’s recruitment got a big spike in January with new offers from Texas, Kentucky, Michigan, Cincinnati and Boston College.

*****

2. Programs to watch: Texas and USC

Ryan Pellum (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The Longhorns already have a verbal pledge from Hampton with two other in-state four-star athletes out there among the top 10: Jamyri Cauley and Derrick McFall. Cauley is lights on at receiver with 20-plus offers, while McFall is a do-all on offense. Both Cauley and McFall hold Texas offers. It would be an understatement to say Lincoln Riley needs to keep four-stars Ryan Pellum and Jordan Anderson at USC. Pellum already holds 40 offers as he has been on superstar status since his freshman season. His speed is game changing as a receiver and return specialist. Anderson has spent the early part of his high school and 7-on-7 career catching passes from five-star 2023 QB Nico Iamaleava. In a turn of events, Anderson and Pellum will be suiting up together at Long Beach’s Millikan High School this fall.

*****

3. Three prospects to watch: Tavoy Feagin, Jaylen Mbakwe, Joseph Stone