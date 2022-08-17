Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the 2023 WRs/TEs
With the updated Rivals250 being unveiled Tuesday, it's now time to dive into the position rankings. The offensive position rankings are being released today and up next are the receivers and tight ends.
NO. 1 AT THE POSITION: Carnell Tate
The Ohio State commit retains the No. 1 spot in the latest rankings and continues to impress every time we see him. Tate is incredibly smooth, has the size and speed to stretch the field and also has the rare ability to line up at any any receiver spot on offense.
As great as Tate has been, the 2023 receiver group is very strong at the top and he will be pushed by fellow Ohio State commit Brandon Inniss, USC commit Zachariah Branch and uncommitted wide receiver Hykeem Williams for the top spot.
Tate is probably the most complete player of the group. Inniss is incredibly productive and always finds a way to get open. Branch is the smallest of the group but also the most dynamic with the ball in his hands and Williams is a physical specimen who is just scratching the surface of what he can be.
The upcoming season along with the all-star events will likely determine whether Tate retains the top spot or one of the other talented receivers in this class can unseat him from the throne.
TWO PROGRAMS TO WATCH: Ohio State and LSU
With commitments from the current No. 1 and No. 2 receivers in Carnell Tate and Brandon Inniss it looks like Ohio State’s 2023 receiving haul is going to be tough to beat. In addition to the top two at the position, the Buckeyes also have commitments from two more Rivals250 receivers in Noah Rogers and Bryson Rodgers.
Four receivers is already a heavy haul in terms of the number of prospects recruited for one position. When you combine that number with the caliber of prospects Ohio State is bringing in at wideout, you realize how incredible this receiving class really is. It goes without saying that Brian Hartline’s room will continue to be in good hands for years to come. In addition to the impressive receiving group, Ohio State also has a commitment from Georgia four-star tight end Jelani Thurman.
LSU is the other program to watch here due to the fact that the Tigers have come on hot as of late, picking up commitments from the Nos. 8, 10 and 51 receivers in Shelton Sampson, Jalen Brown and Kyle Parker since our last rankings update. Both Sampson and Brown made national headlines when they announced their pledge to LSU and Parker is a great talent that will definitely be in the four-star conversation during our next set of rankings meetings.
In addition to the recent receiver haul, LSU also has a commitment from one of the nation’s top 2023 tight ends in Mac Markway out of Missouri. LSU’s recruiting efforts have recently taken a massive leap and the receiver commitments are a big part of the Tigers' recent recruiting success.
THREE PROSPECTS TO WATCH
The nation’s No. 1 overall tight end recruit is also the only Rivals250 prospect at the position that remains uncommitted. Robinson has an incredible frame with the athleticism to match and could potentially be the only tight end who ends up in the five-star conversation come December.
Although his father played football at Florida State and mother swam at Florida, it appears as though Robinson will not be following in his parents' footsteps with USC, Georgia, Alabama and Texas as most likely landing spots. Look for Oregon and Louisville as sleeper teams in his recruitment as well.
I love Robinson’s upside as he is relatively new to football and with his physical gifts the sky's the limit for how good he can be.
Dickey has come on hot as of late and with a 134-spot jump in the latest update he becomes one of the biggest risers in the newest Rivals250. The Oregon commit is a big body, incredibly athletic at his size and a load to bring down after the catch in the open field. Most receivers with Dickey’s build do not possess the quickness and leaping ability that you see from him.
Williams is another receiver who took a massive leap – 81 spots – in the latest rankings update and now sits as the No. 77 prospect overall and No. 12 receiver in the 2023 class. At 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, Williams has the perfect combination of size, speed and overall athleticism to make an immediate impact at the college level.
His ability to stretch the field for the home run or take a short route the distance is one of many traits that makes him stand out among his peers. Williams now joins Jalen Hale and Hykeem Williams as the only uncommitted top-15 receivers in the latest Rivals250.
As the number of elite receivers dwindles, look for his recruitment to get extremely competitive. South Carolina, Ole Miss and Tennessee are a few of the programs that should be in the mix for the talented four-star out of Mississippi.