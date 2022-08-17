Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the 2023 WRs/TEs

NO. 1 AT THE POSITION: Carnell Tate

The Ohio State commit retains the No. 1 spot in the latest rankings and continues to impress every time we see him. Tate is incredibly smooth, has the size and speed to stretch the field and also has the rare ability to line up at any any receiver spot on offense. As great as Tate has been, the 2023 receiver group is very strong at the top and he will be pushed by fellow Ohio State commit Brandon Inniss, USC commit Zachariah Branch and uncommitted wide receiver Hykeem Williams for the top spot. Tate is probably the most complete player of the group. Inniss is incredibly productive and always finds a way to get open. Branch is the smallest of the group but also the most dynamic with the ball in his hands and Williams is a physical specimen who is just scratching the surface of what he can be. The upcoming season along with the all-star events will likely determine whether Tate retains the top spot or one of the other talented receivers in this class can unseat him from the throne.

*****

TWO PROGRAMS TO WATCH: Ohio State and LSU

Brandon Inniss

With commitments from the current No. 1 and No. 2 receivers in Carnell Tate and Brandon Inniss it looks like Ohio State’s 2023 receiving haul is going to be tough to beat. In addition to the top two at the position, the Buckeyes also have commitments from two more Rivals250 receivers in Noah Rogers and Bryson Rodgers. Four receivers is already a heavy haul in terms of the number of prospects recruited for one position. When you combine that number with the caliber of prospects Ohio State is bringing in at wideout, you realize how incredible this receiving class really is. It goes without saying that Brian Hartline’s room will continue to be in good hands for years to come. In addition to the impressive receiving group, Ohio State also has a commitment from Georgia four-star tight end Jelani Thurman. LSU is the other program to watch here due to the fact that the Tigers have come on hot as of late, picking up commitments from the Nos. 8, 10 and 51 receivers in Shelton Sampson, Jalen Brown and Kyle Parker since our last rankings update. Both Sampson and Brown made national headlines when they announced their pledge to LSU and Parker is a great talent that will definitely be in the four-star conversation during our next set of rankings meetings. In addition to the recent receiver haul, LSU also has a commitment from one of the nation’s top 2023 tight ends in Mac Markway out of Missouri. LSU’s recruiting efforts have recently taken a massive leap and the receiver commitments are a big part of the Tigers' recent recruiting success.

*****

THREE PROSPECTS TO WATCH

The nation’s No. 1 overall tight end recruit is also the only Rivals250 prospect at the position that remains uncommitted. Robinson has an incredible frame with the athleticism to match and could potentially be the only tight end who ends up in the five-star conversation come December. Although his father played football at Florida State and mother swam at Florida, it appears as though Robinson will not be following in his parents' footsteps with USC, Georgia, Alabama and Texas as most likely landing spots. Look for Oregon and Louisville as sleeper teams in his recruitment as well. I love Robinson’s upside as he is relatively new to football and with his physical gifts the sky's the limit for how good he can be.

Dickey has come on hot as of late and with a 134-spot jump in the latest update he becomes one of the biggest risers in the newest Rivals250. The Oregon commit is a big body, incredibly athletic at his size and a load to bring down after the catch in the open field. Most receivers with Dickey’s build do not possess the quickness and leaping ability that you see from him.