Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the 2023 athletes

1. No. 1 AT THE POSITION: Nyckoles Harbor

Nyckoles Harbor is on the path to go wire to wire as the nation’s top athlete, and for good reason. Harbor is a two-way standout for Archbishop Carroll, lining up as an edge and receiver. What Harbor brings to the field is freakish athleticism and size. We are not accustomed to seeing someone as big as Harbor post 10.28 in the 100 meters. The fight in the coaches’ room over Harbor playing offense or defense in college could last months, if not years. On May 28, Harbor announced his top seven, with Michigan, USC, Miami, Maryland, Georgia, LSU and South Carolina on the list. An official visit to Miami was taken in June, with another visit set to Baton Rouge in October for the Tigers' showdown against the Volunteers.

*****

TWO PROGRAMS TO WATCH: Georgia and Miami

The summer months nearly closed out the athlete category, with only four available prospects rated as a four-stars or better. While numerous teams are in play for the four players, all eyes will be on Georgia and Miami as they fight it out over Harbor. The Washington, D.C., area product may have his eyes set elsewhere, but the Bulldogs and Hurricanes are in need, and Harbor’s elite status would help bring a positive spotlight to both programs.

*****

THREE PROSPECTS TO WATCH

Coleman, the second-rated athlete in the class, has a top seven of Oklahoma, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oregon, Nebraska, Georgia and USC. Coleman kept the home folks happy in June by taking his first official to Nebraska. In late June, Coleman was officially hosted by Michigan. Key fall official visits are scheduled to Mississippi and USC before his Oct. 15 commitment date. The Cornhusker faithful really want Coleman.

Suiting up for defending California state champs Mater Dei Catholic, Jeremiah McClure looks like a future Pac-12 receiver. The West Coast teams are on McClure, with an official taken to Arizona. Officials with Cal, Oregon and Washington could be in play for McClure.