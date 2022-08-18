Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the 2023 athletes
The updated Rivals250 for the 2023 class was unveiled this week, and the athlete position saw some changes, especially in the top 10. Three prospects were moved to different positions as they prepare for the collegiate roles: Lewis Carter to outside backer, Cedric Hawkins to safety and Jermaine Mathews to corner.
With those position changes, three new players rose in the rankings, bringing the spotlight their way.
NEW POSITION RANKINGS: Athlete | Safety | Cornerback | Outside LB | Inside LB | Strongside DE | Weakside DE | Defensive tackle | Offensive Tackle | Offensive Guard | Center | Wide Receiver | Tight End | Running Back | All-Purpose Back | Pro-Style QB | Dual-Threat QB
*****
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK
Sunday: Who should be No. 1?
Monday: Five-Star Countdown | Should Branch be the No. 1 WR? | Who will be the next five-star?
Tuesday: New Rivals250 | Biggest Movers | Gorney goes position-by-position
Wednesday: Offensive position rankings released | Teams that should be pleased | QB rankings spotlight | RB rankings spotlight | WR/TE rankings spotlight | OL rankings spotlight
Thursday: Defensive position rankings released | D-Line rankings spotlight | Linebacker rankings spotlight | DB rankings spotlight | Could this be the best QB class ever?
Friday: State rankings released | Who is on cusp of four-star ranking?
*****
1. No. 1 AT THE POSITION: Nyckoles Harbor
Nyckoles Harbor is on the path to go wire to wire as the nation’s top athlete, and for good reason. Harbor is a two-way standout for Archbishop Carroll, lining up as an edge and receiver. What Harbor brings to the field is freakish athleticism and size. We are not accustomed to seeing someone as big as Harbor post 10.28 in the 100 meters. The fight in the coaches’ room over Harbor playing offense or defense in college could last months, if not years.
On May 28, Harbor announced his top seven, with Michigan, USC, Miami, Maryland, Georgia, LSU and South Carolina on the list. An official visit to Miami was taken in June, with another visit set to Baton Rouge in October for the Tigers' showdown against the Volunteers.
*****
TWO PROGRAMS TO WATCH: Georgia and Miami
The summer months nearly closed out the athlete category, with only four available prospects rated as a four-stars or better. While numerous teams are in play for the four players, all eyes will be on Georgia and Miami as they fight it out over Harbor. The Washington, D.C., area product may have his eyes set elsewhere, but the Bulldogs and Hurricanes are in need, and Harbor’s elite status would help bring a positive spotlight to both programs.
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH GEORGIA FANS AT UGASPORTS.COM
*****
THREE PROSPECTS TO WATCH
Coleman, the second-rated athlete in the class, has a top seven of Oklahoma, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oregon, Nebraska, Georgia and USC. Coleman kept the home folks happy in June by taking his first official to Nebraska. In late June, Coleman was officially hosted by Michigan. Key fall official visits are scheduled to Mississippi and USC before his Oct. 15 commitment date. The Cornhusker faithful really want Coleman.
Suiting up for defending California state champs Mater Dei Catholic, Jeremiah McClure looks like a future Pac-12 receiver. The West Coast teams are on McClure, with an official taken to Arizona.
Officials with Cal, Oregon and Washington could be in play for McClure.
With no commitment date announced and two official visits taken, Moss’ recruitment appears to be wide open. Moss took a mid-June official to Minnesota and he later paid a visit to Baylor. Because Moss plays so many positions for Northwood High School his recruitment could see a late push going into the middle part of his senior year with another round of evaluations on his skills.
Coming out of Louisiana, could LSU be in the mix for him this fall?