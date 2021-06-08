Rivals Rankings Week: Biggest movers in updated Rivals250

*****

Hero Kanu

Moved: From outside the Rivals250 "He’s big, he’s fast, he’s got a range of moves to beat offensive linemen and he’s really just getting started playing the sport at an elite level. There is so much to like about his upside and that’s why he projects as one of the best players at his position nationally. Originally from Germany, Kanu is touring the country in early June, and favorites should emerge after those trips." - Gorney

Andre Greene Jr.

Moved: From outside the Rivals250 "We've been dying to see Greene in action for a long time and we got our wish this spring. He's a tall, long, bouncy, explosive receiver with outstanding downfield abilities. Greene's leaping abilities and ball skills are some of the best in this class. Despite not playing great competition during the season, Greene showed the skills needed to beat press coverage and can run crisp routes that create separation from defensive backs. Greene is in the middle of a busy visit schedule that began with a trip to see Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Texas. Clemson, Georgia and North Carolina are up next, but there are more scheduled before the end of the month." - Friedman

Nyjalik Kelly (Chad Simmons / Rivals.com)

Moved: From outside the Rivals250 "Maybe no player in the state of Florida has had as impressive an offseason as Kelly, who has dominated at events and has seen his recruitment take off. The former Florida State commit is excellent off the edge, and he can beat you with power or speed and his early ranking was completely off. Miami, Clemson, Georgia and others, including Florida State, are in the mix." - Gorney

Chris McClellan (SoonerScoop.com/Josh McCuistion)

Moved: From outside the Rivals250 "McClellan has been absolutely dominant this offseason after turning in a breakout junior season. With added weight, McClellan has been a forceful pass-rusher both on the edge and now on the interior. He has quick hands and plays downhill, and that blend of size and athleticism makes for plenty of mismatches with guards. Florida, Oklahoma, USC, LSU and Ohio State are all in the mix here." - Spiegelman

Antavious Woody

Moved: From outside the Rivals250 "Woody, who captured Rivals Camp Series Atlanta DL MVP honors, is also getting looks as an offensive lineman by certain schools. But it was hard to ignore that Woody is an agile big man with an electric get-off and strong blend of size, quickness and twitch to generate a pass rush from every position up front. Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky and Mississippi State all covet the Alabama lineman." - Spiegelman

Moved: Up 126 spots "Oatis can grab your attention right off the bat with his 6-foot-6, 350-pound frame. The Mississippi defensive lineman recently put in an impressive effort on Alabama's campus that had the Crimson Tide coaches raving. Oatis is massively sized, but moves well for it and has raw, innate power to move offensive linemen out of his way." - Spiegelman

Moved: From outside the Rivals250 "Williams played off-the-ball linebacker for his high school team a season ago, then put together a dominant collection of reps at RCS Dallas as a versatile defender capable of seeing snaps off the edge or even inside. Williams blends size and power and has a knack for getting to the quarterback. He's long and quick, and has the element of raw power at his disposal. Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Florida State are all involved." - Spiegelman

Moved: From outside the Rivals250 "What stands out most about Gibson is his length. He is tall and has long arms to outreach cornerbacks and he couples that with speed, route-running and playmaking ability. He’s another prospect in the state of Florida who was far too low in the rankings and needed an adjustment. The Gators are considered the frontrunner right now." - Gorney

Moved: Up 104 spots "Wiggins is entering his second year of football and making his first round of camp appearances. He was dominant at Rivals Camp Series New Jersey and again at LSU's linemen camp over the weekend, putting together strong reps against some of the best offensive linemen in the country. At 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds with a basketball background, Wiggins can set the edge in the run game and absorb multiple blockers, and he is becoming a proficient pass-rusher with multiple ways to stymie defenses. LSU, Alabama, Oregon, Texas and Ole Miss are after Wiggins." - Spiegelman

Moved: From outside the Rivals250 "Marshall has a basketball background and made a ton of plays for Fort Bend (Texas) Marshall last season. He can stretch the field and has a ton of success in jump-ball scenarios. His hands and run-after-the-catch ability make him one of the most sought-after wideouts in the country. Texas and Texas A&M are both in the mix." - Spiegelman

Other notable additions and players who jumped up more than 50 spots