Team with top commit: GEORGIA

Lovasea Carroll (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The top athlete to commit since the last rankings update is Lovasea Carroll of IMG Academy in Bradenton (Fla.). Before moving to the Sunshine State to play his junior season, Carroll lived in Warrenton (Ga.) and attended Warren County High. That is where his recruitment got started. He grew up in the Peach State, so he knows all about the Bulldogs and the history in Athens. He connected with Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee and committed to the Bulldogs on April 9. Carroll will give Georgia a versatile athlete. He is expected to play running back and be that back with speed the Bulldogs can use in space and maybe on kickoff returns. Carroll has also shown the ability to play wide receiver and safety at a high level, so Georgia has options with his position.

*****

Team to watch: USC

As we evaluate players further the number of players ranked as athletes will diminish, and they will land in a position ranking. But for now USC is in a strong position with two of the top uncommitted athletes in the country. The Trojans already have a commitment from Anthony Beavers, the No. 10 athlete on Rivals, and they are in the top group of schools for in-state athlete Ceyair Wright and Georgia playmaker Nathaniel Wiggins. There is no set date for Wright or Wiggins, and both could take their recruitments into the fall, but they either have USC on top or near the top of their lists right now. That could be a strong, very positive sign of how Clay Helton and his staff are recruiting this cycle.

*****

Player to watch: NATHANIEL WIGGINS