Rivals Rankings Week: Analysts' takes on three big questions

1. Which player did you push for that will make you look smart down the road?

“I really like Wesley Yates and was the driving force behind his jump into the top 25. He may not have the ideal body type, but the Texas-based guard is as good at using his muscle as any guard in the country and creates space because of it. Yates is a prolific scorer that finishes through contact and finds his way to the free-throw line with regularity. He has a knack for taking over games and will become more efficient when he cuts out the occasional ill-advised shot. He’s not a bad ball handler by any stretch and routinely creates his own shots, but he’ll shine playing the 2 at the next level.” – Cassidy “I was a huge advocate of bumping Dennis Evans to just outside of the top 10. He’s 7-foot-1 with a 7-foot-7 wingspan and is developing at a very fast rate. I’m betting on his upside and trying to project what kind of player he could be a year or two from now. Once Evans puts everything together, it could be scary. He’s comfortable facing up from the outside and can do some things off of the dribble. Defensively, he blocks a ton of shots and alters many more. If he continues on the trajectory he’s on, it’s very possible that he could crack into the top 10.” – Graf

*****

2. What was your toughest rankings decision in this update?

GG Jackson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

“I’m not sure there’s much to separate point guards Isaiah Collier and Robert Dillingham, who check in at No. 5 and No. 6 in the Rivals150. Collier has better size and seems to be a savvier playmaker, while Dillingham is quicker and handles the ball better. The order you put them in is pretty much based on personal preference and what flavor of point guard you like. We actually flipped them a couple of different times during pre-release debates. I expect the two to jostle for position through the winter until the final rankings next spring.” – Cassidy “Honestly, it might have been who to rank No. 1. GG Jackson, Xavier Booker and DJ Wagner all have very solid arguments, but at the end of the day there just wasn’t anyone who came and took the spot from Jackson. It’ll be interesting to watch these three guys as we head into the summer because the order could definitely be jumbled around. Jackson has the spot locked down for now, but Wagner is having a terrific spring and is always firmly in the mix for the No. 1 spot. Booker is a guy who has cemented himself firmly in the race, showing freakish upside all spring long.” — Graf

*****

3. Which player do you believe should be ranked higher than he is?