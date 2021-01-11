CaliforniaPreps - Rivals Rankings Week: A new No. 1 in 2021, five big movers

The Rivals150 for the class of 2021 has been refreshed, and there’s a new name at the top of the list. Minneapolis (Minn.) Minnehaha Academy big Chet Holmgren has seized the top spot by refining an ultra-rare skill set that allows the 7-footer to score at all three levels, handle the ball like a point guard and impact the game in multiple different ways on the defensive end. Below, Rivals.com takes a closer look at the new No. 1 and discusses five additional major rankings changes.

NEW NO. 1 IN THE 2022 CLASS

Chet Holmgren has long been in the thick of the battle for the top spot, and his spectacular performance in a nationally televised showdown with top class of 2022 prospect Emoni Bates helped put him over the top. It’s become clear that the 7-foot center is the rarest prospect in the country, as his combination of size, ball handling and general skill doesn’t come around often. The Minneapolis (Minn.) Minnehaha Academy star is thought to be a heavy Gonzaga lean as things stand. And while he has set no official timetable to an announcement, one can’t be far off. Holmgren is already being buzzed about as the possible No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. So while Holmgren needs to add muscle in the year ahead, his length, athleticism and ability to totally change games on both ends of the floor have allowed him to seize the top spot in the class.

*****

FIVE OTHER SUBSTANTIAL MOVES

One of the stars of the limited offseason circuit, Washington helped his stock as much as any prospect in America this summer. The 6-foot-4 point guard has been on a scoring spree since the last rankings update. His game looks effortless at times, and his elite length makes him a high-upside perimeter defender. Washington made waves with his scoring spurts, but his passing shouldn't be overlooked, as he has an incredible feel for the game and is rarely careless with the basketball. His 33-spot jump in the rankings reflects his well-rounded game. Washington signed with Creighton over a host of major offers, including one from Illinois, back in November. He possesses the skill set to make an immediate impact on the Bluejays when he arrives on campus.

*****

Aidoo previously sat just outside the top-100, but the 7-footer has looked more athletic and mobile than a lot of other highly-ranked prospects on his build in recent months. His size and mobility combined with his advanced defense give him pro potential, so sliding the Marquette signee into the top-100 was a no-brainer. Admittedly, his current ranking of No. 34 is based on potential but there simply aren’t many bigs in this class with the upside of Aidoo, who moves effortlessly despite his massive stature. Aidoo chose Marquette in December, and signed with the Golden Eagles over programs such as Kansas, Georgia, NC State and Wake Forest.

*****

He may not get the same pub as his former teammate and No. 1 overall prospect in the 2022 class Emoni Bates, but Akins has been at his best against top-flight competition this season. The Michigan State commit looks like more of a complete point guard than he did a year ago at this time. Akins has always been an explosive scorer and a dynamic playmaker, but he’s refined himself defensively as of late and also seems to be making better decisions with the ball in his hands. Akins has long been one of the more exciting players in this class, as his raw athleticism, scoring and ball-handling speaks for itself. He’s now developing the less-flashy facets of his game and is truly one of the elite floor generals in the country. His jump from No. 61 all the way up to No. 49 was certainly warranted. Akins committed to Michigan State back in August and signed during the early period.

*****

Muray has evolved into the one of the cornerstones of a hyper-talented IMG postgraduate team and has showcased some incredible toughness in the process, finishing through contact at the basket and routinely getting to the line. A pure scorer, Murray has taken his game to the next level this year. The points have always been there, but the LSU commit has become more efficient and continues to develop as an inside scorer. Murray, who was outside of the Rivals150 prior to the update, committed to LSU back in August.

*****