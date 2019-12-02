News More News
Rivals Rankings Week: A new name sits atop the 2020 Top 10

With the high school football season almost complete across the country, Rivals is updating its 2020 rankings this week. Here is a list of the top 10, where a new player checks in at No. 1 and another moved up 50 spots to earn a spot in the top five. View the video below.

RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK:

Monday: Class of 2020 top 10

Tuesday: Class of 2020 Rivals100

Wednesday: Class of 2020 Rivals250

Thursday/Friday: Class of 2020 position rankings

Saturday: Class of 2020 team rankings breakdown

Sunday: Class of 2020 state rankings

{{ article.author_name }}