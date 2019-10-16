Phillip Webb is a recruit that likes to keep to himself about his recruitment. His 18th birthday was over the weekend, and he was back at LSU for an unofficial visit. This visit surprised some, but it really shows how serious he is about these Tigers. Some view Alabama and another Tigers, Auburn, as the favorites, but LSU looks to be right there. He has also taken an official visit to Oklahoma, but the buzz is still mostly around the SEC schools. A decision could come at any time, but Webb is expected to finish out his five official visits. – Chad Simmons, Southeast analyst



Texas A&M. The Aggies have been leading for a while and this past weekend’s official visit helped shore things up. – Woody Wommack, Southeast analyst



South Carolina. The Gamecocks are the leader in the clubhouse for Reggie Grimes and while schools such as Tennessee and Oklahoma are still involved, it seems like it’s close to a done deal at this point. – Wommack



Jalen Berger has stayed mostly silent about his recruitment over the last month or two. Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Rutgers were the top contenders for him but with no visits currently set up, it appears Berger is staying focused on the season before tackling what is left of the recruiting process. It wouldn't be surprising to see him commit to Ohio State if he had to commit today, but things could change quickly depending on who becomes the new head coach at Rutgers. – Adam Friedman



The worst-kept secret in the recruiting world has been that Desmond Evans is a heavy lean toward North Carolina. The local defensive end has visited the Chapel Hill campus more than any other school and few other teams have even gotten him to visit. Florida had him on campus for the Auburn game and Virginia Tech was supposed to get him for an official visit this weekend, but that seems unlikely with his commitment coming on Friday afternoon. – Friedman



Donell Harris is set to commit next month and I like Texas A&M as things stand now. That said, he did recently take a trip to LSU and the atmosphere he witnessed there during the Tigers’ win over Florida could have catapulted the Tigers into the top spot. This one is too close to call with any real certainty, but Harris’ relationship with Jimbo Fisher is years old and going to be tough to overcome. – Rob Cassidy



My pick is still USC. Washington, Arizona State and others are making a serious push for Gary Bryant, but he is a close friend of Drake Jackson and Bryant has spent a lot of time on USC’s campus. The coaching uncertainty is a little hindrance, but once that’s all settled I think the Trojans get him. – Adam Gorney, West Coast analyst



Lavon Bunkley-Shelton’s recruitment continues to stay wide open and he said Tuesday that “all” schools remain in the running. Texas has a shot, Oregon has a shot, I would take a look at Arizona State. USC is right there as well. This is all just a big guess right now but he could end up playing with Jayden Daniels in Tempe. – Gorney



There are a lot of national programs involved in Andrew Gentry’s recruitment including Michigan, Notre Dame, Stanford and Virginia but this is starting to feel like BYU has the edge and won’t relinquish it. Gentry is planning a Mormon mission and no coaching staff knows how to handle that better than the Cougars, plus his brother plays on the team. My pick is BYU. – Gorney



Texas A&M, Clemson, Utah, Oklahoma State and Arizona State have made up Daniyel Ngata’s top five since July and he’s been busy taking visits. I think the Sun Devils win out here. He has been sold on the idea of being the next Eno Benjamin-type running back and Ngata could be used even more in the passing game. – Gorney



A one-time Miami commit, Bryan Robinson once looked like a heavy Florida State lean and will likely still land there, but the Seminoles’ on-field struggles aren’t helping matters. There’s no telling which other schools could push into the mix later should FSU continue down its current path. All things considered, however, the Seminoles are still the favorite. – Cassidy



EJ Smith has a solid final five of Georgia, Florida, Texas A&M, Ohio State and Stanford. He's taken official visits to all three SEC schools with Ohio State on deck and Stanford in January. I think he winds up at Ohio State or Stanford depending on who can sell him on the best fit. – Sam Spiegelman

