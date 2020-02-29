MONTEREY PARK, Calif. – More than 1,500 prospects participated in the Los Angeles-area stop of the Rivals Combine Series on Saturday and a handful of impressive prospects were invited back to participate in Sunday’s elite Rivals Camp Series event. Below is a look at some of the players that made the cut. ***** MORE RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Full coverage/schedule CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State *****

It was early in the combine but La Habra, Calif., linebacker TJ Patu was one of the best-looking prospects at the event and he earned the first invite back for Sunday’s camp. Patu has already landed offers from Utah, Kansas and UNLV and the coaches at Utah have compared him to Francis Bernard. That’s high praise and he looked the part during Saturday’s workout.

*****

Ieremia Moore

Someone who is expected to emerge at powerhouse Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco next season is 2021 defensive end Ieremia Moore, a 6-foot-4 262-pound prospect who recently transferred there from New Zealand. Moore couldn’t play this past season because of transfer rule but Oregon State, Cal and others are interested. He looked really solid throughout Saturday’s workout.



*****

Donovan Poe

Two other linebackers that particularly caught our attention were 2022 prospects Donovan Poe from Long Beach (Calif.) Poly and Harmon Savaiinaea out of San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic. Both are rangy, filled out and move really well for the position. Poe is getting early looks from Utah and USC. Savaiinaea said Arizona and Arizona State have reached out.



Harmon Savaiinaea

*****

One of the best-looking prospects at the entire event was 2022 defensive end Miles Bailey out of Vallejo (Calif.) Benicia, who does not have any offers yet but could seriously emerge through the rest of this spring and into his junior season. Bailey said Cal, Wyoming and San Jose State have contacted him.



*****

JT Hand

Mission Viejo has churned out offensive linemen over the years and one of the next ones could definitely be center JT Hand, who does not have any offers yet but is hearing from Arizona, Colorado, Colorado State and others. At 6-foot-3 and 285 pounds, Hand is filled out and has a reputation for being a tough interior lineman. He will have his chance to prove it Sunday.



*****

Carson Conklin