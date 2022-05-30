Rivals Camp Series: Ranking the QBs

The 2022 Rivals Camp Series regional stops are finished and only the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge remains, and looms large next month. This week, we are taking a position-by-position look at which prospects impressed us the most at the regional events this year.

1. Nico Iamleava, Los Angeles RCS

Nico Iamaleava

Iamaleava rose to the occasion at the Los Angeles Rivals Camp, showing off all the traits that make him a five-star prospect. He looked so natural throwing the ball with consistent accuracy and power all over the field. Iamaleava got the ball out of his hand quickly and in sync with his receivers, something that's extremely difficult to do in the camp environment. The Tennessee commit is the top quarterback from the Rivals Camp Series this year.

2. Malachi Nelson, Los Angeles RCS

Malachi Nelson

Not much separated Nelson from Iamaleava at the Los Angeles camp so it's fitting that they are back-to-back on this list as well. Nelson is an outstanding talent with an arm that can make all the throws but he also has an easiness in his game where doesn't seem rushed. Everything comes naturally to the USC commit and the Trojans should be excited about what they're getting.

3. Jadyn Davis, Charlotte RCS

Jadyn Davis

Davis won the quarterback MVP award at the Charlotte Rivals Camp, showing off impressive development since the previous year. He was very accurate and did a good job of putting touch on his passes. Of course, Davis showed off his fastball too, hitting receivers in stride even in tight windows. It's a tight race for No. 1 quarterback in the 2024 class and Davis has made a strong case this spring.

4. Julian Sayin, Los Angeles RCS

Julian Sayin

There are very few flaws in Sayin's game and he had an outstanding performance at the Los Angeles Rivals Camp. The five-star looked very comfortable throwing to any receiver and against any defensive back. Sayin has rock-solid technique and is a very disciplined and patient thrower. He has the necessary power and accuracy to play early in his college career.

5. Jaden Rashada, Los Angeles RCS

Jaden Rashada

Rashada more than held his own at the Los Angeles Rivals Camp. He was consistently accurate throughout the day and put the ball in places defensive backs had no chance of reaching. Rashada was especially sharp on his short and intermediate passes and showed solid throwing mechanics. He has the talent to go throw for throw with any quarterback on this list.

6. Kamari McClellan, Atlanta RCS

Kamari McClellan

Another big name in the 2024 class, McClellan has developed nicely and it's clear he'll be one of the top-rated quarterbacks in his class. Measuring in at 6-foot-2 at the Atlanta Rivals Camp, McClellan has the frame to fill out and add some additional power. He is a smooth thrower with a fairly quick release and good footwork. McClellan can really get into a groove and hit his marks when he's in rhythm.

7. Malachi Singleton, Atlanta RCS

Malachi Singleton

Singleton is a broad and strong-armed quarterback with a deliberate throwing motion and solid mechanics. At the Atlanta Rivals Camp, the Arkansas commit did a good job getting the ball down the field to his receivers with room to run. Singleton really shined when throwing to receivers on intermediate crossing routes and did a good job developing his timing with certain receivers. There is certainly a lot Singleton brings to the table for the Razorbacks.

8. William Watson, Philadelphia RCS

William Watson

There was a lot to be impressed by when it comes to Watson's performance at the Philadelphia Rivals Camp. He is much more powerful than he was a year ago and that progress was noticeable in 1-on-1s. The Nebraska commit fit the ball into tight windows and did a nice job of getting the ball to his receivers down the field and in stride. He looked technically sound during the drills portion of camp and he seems to move smoother and with more quickness.

9. Michael Van Buren, Philadelphia RCS

Michael Van Buren

Van Buren was on target throughout the day at the Philadelphia Rivals Camp. He really came on during the 1-on-1s session and routinely put the ball in places the receiver could only get it. Van Buren also knew how to lead receivers in tight coverage, giving them a chance to pick up yards after the catch. He got the ball out of his hand quickly and did well throwing to receivers he hadn't worked with before.

10. Jayden Bradford, Charlotte RCS

Jayden Bradford