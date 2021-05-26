 CaliforniaPreps - Rivals Camp Series Los Angeles: Top offensive performers
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-26 07:09:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals Camp Series Los Angeles: Top offensive performers

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@samspiegs

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. - The Rivals Camp Series stop in Los Angeles turned out to be a star-studded affair with talent from multiple states on hand. It featured a particularly talented group of quarterbacks and pass-catchers. Here were the top offensive performers from the event.


Valid for any site on the Rivals network.
Valid for any site on the Rivals network.

*****

MORE: Standouts from along West Coast impress at Rivals Camp Series in L.A. | Top QB performers | The Friedman Awards

CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals100

RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board

RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series

*****


premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}