QUARTERBACK

Dermaricus Davis

No position is scrutinized more than quarterback. Just look at this draft class alone. Is Bryce Young too short? What about Colorado coach Deion Sanders’ comments about quarterbacks coming from two-parent families? How should Anthony Richardson be thought of after not completing a high percentage of passes at Florida but then blowing away the combine? Over the last 10 years, NFL starting quarterbacks on average have had a hand size of 9.6 inches and a wingspan of 77.3 inches. Three quarterbacks met or came close to those metrics at the Rivals Camp, and new Corona (Calif.) Centennial standout Husan Longstreet led the way. He measured in with extraordinarily big hands at 11 inches and a 78-inch wingspan and then Longstreet went out and showed he also one of the best throwing the ball. Etiwanda, Calif., standout Dermaricus Davis was at 9.4 hands and a massive 80.5 wingspan, and 2026 QB Troy Huhn was at 9.4 hands and a 79 wingspan.

RUNNING BACK

Jordon Davison

There were a lot of impressive running backs at Sunday’s camp, but one measured exactly as NFL starters have over the last 10 years - and it’s no big surprise. Jordon Davison is the top-rated running back in the 2025 class out of Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei and he had 9.44 hands and a 75.5 wingspan, which is what NFL running back starters have had to the number.

WIDE RECEIVER

Derek Meadows

Wide receiver is always a hotly debated position when it comes to rankings and they’re also incredibly closely watched during the evaluation process by NFL teams, so measurables play a big factor when determining who should be given an edge. For NFL starters at receiver over the last decade, hand size has been 9.4 inches and wingspan is at 76.6 inches. Four players surpassed those pro numbers already while still in high school. The most impressive were Las Vegas Bishop Gorman 2025 teammates Derek Meadows and Tavian McNair. Meadows checked in at 9.44 and a 81.5-inch wingspan, and McNair had a 79-inch wingspan. Top 2025 recruit Phillip Bell from Mission Hills (Calif.) Alemany boasted a 78.5 wingspan. Hayden Eligon II, an impressive-looking Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco receiver, had 10.4 hands and a 77 wingspan.

TIGHT END

Davon Mitchell

NFL starting tight ends over the last decade have had, on average, 9.8-inch hands and 79.6-inch wingspans. One tight end in L.A. came close or exceeded those measurements. It was new Los Alamitos, Calif., four-star Davon Mitchell, who recently transferred from Allen, Texas. Mitchell looks like a million bucks and is filled out physically, so while is hands are slightly small at 9.44 inches, his wingspan exceeds those of NFL starters at 83 inches.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Champ Westbrooks

Offensive linemen in the NFL over the last 10 years have averaged 10-inch hands and a wingspan of 82.4 inches. Those are big-time numbers, but there was a host of offensive linemen at Sunday’s camp that got close or beat those stats, which is impressive since a lot of the top players across the line were underclassmen. Los Angeles Loyola offensive guard Champ Westbrooks and Mission Hills (Calif.) and Alemany’s Maki Stewart both had 10.4 hands and 82-inch wingspans. Star 2026 OL Keenyi Pepe (10.2 hands, 83 wingspan), Lehi, Utah, recruit Jensen Somerville (10.2 hands, 83 wingspan) and Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon’s Ashdon Wnetrzak (10.2 hands, 84.5 wingspan) were the major standouts.

DEFENSIVE END

Kevin Johnson

Starters at defensive end in the NFL over the last decade have averaged 10-inch hands and a wingspan of 81.3 inches. Two players at the Rivals Camp were super close - one way or another - to that criteria, which could project them higher than others when it comes to decision-makers in the league looking at them in the coming years. Downey (Calif.) St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy standout Kevin Johnson is a really intriguing prospect because while he’s still raw coming off the edge and needs to refine his moves as an edge rusher he has the measurables to be special with 9.84-inch hands and an 82-inch wingspan. The other recruit who fits the model is El Cajon (Calif.) Granite Hills’ Damarrion White, who has emerged with eight offers recently and has the same size hands as Johnson with an 81 wingspan.

LINEBACKER

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa

Hand size for starting inside linebackers in the NFL over the last decade has averaged 9.6 inches and a wingspan of 77.4 inches, so our ranking of Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco’s Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa is only reinforced by those stats. Rated as the third-best inside linebacker in the 2024 class, Viliamu-Asa is a tackling machine, and while his hands are a little small, his wingspan is already 78.5 inches, topping the NFL ‘backers.

CORNERBACK

Dijon Lee Jr.