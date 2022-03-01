Rivals Camp Series Los Angeles: Prospects make commitment predictions
Rivals.com analysts, publishers and fans are predicting where they think prospects around the country will head for college using the FutureCast tool, but we decided to ask the prospects themselves at this past weekend’s Rivals Camp Series in Los Angeles.
Their answers, which we are sharing anonymously, are below.
*****
MORE RCS LOS ANGELES: Gorney on QBs, more | The Gorney Awards | Positional MVPs | Combine stars
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State | JUCO
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info for 2022 series
*****
The pick: Georgia
Why: "He ain't going to USC. He's gonna pick Georgia. He loves Georgia. I got the insider touch with this."
Why: "I'm going to say Texas. Actually I may change that to LSU because that is his fit. Shoot, Texas or LSU is what I'm saying.
The Pick: Oregon
Why: "Oregon is doing good things out there. It could be Oregon or USC, but I say Oregon closes it out.
The Pick: Miami
Why: "I really can't tell because he has his mind everywhere. I kinda want to say USC, but what are the other options? Actually, I could see him in Miami. He's got that Miami swag."
The pick: Wichita State
Why: "I know too much and I'm not putting him out there like that."
*****
The pick: BYU
Why: "I know that boy is LDS, so I'm going to guess BYU.
The pick: USC
Why: "He's gonna go to USC with Deandre Moore."
The pick: Ohio State
Why: "I say it's Ohio State, because it's Ohio State."
The pick: Stanford
Why: "I say Stanford. They do a lot of tight end stuff and get a lot out of their tight ends. He's a brilliant guy, a nice person."
The pick: USC
Why: "I probably say USC because everyone is just going there since coach Lincoln Riley is there."
The pick: Alabama
Why: "'Bama, because it's 'Bama. Just because it's Alabama. It's Nick Saban. I don't think he will pass that one up."
The pick: USC
Why: "I think he will end up at USC just because of the foundation and team they are building over there. This is a total guess though."
*****
The pick: Alabama
Why: "I'm not sure about USC. I'm gonna go with 'Bama. That's a big one.
The pick: USC
Why: "Because USC is where it's gonna be."
The pick: USC
Why: "I see him and Walker Lyons both going there."
*****
The pick: Notre Dame
Why: "I'm saying Notre Dame. I don't know. I've seen him post those pictures, so I don't know. He may be saying something with that, you never know what you have to look out for."
The pick: Notre Dame
Why: "Notre Dame. I'm saying Notre Dame because he would just fit in well there. He looks like he would go to Notre Dame."
The pick: Notre Dame
Why: "I feel like that was his first biggest offer. I've been around people who have talked about it and that is just where I feel like he is going to go."
Why: "I feel like he may be looking at Georgia right now. I could also see USC because of the new coaching staff and I feel like he may want to explore and see how that is going."