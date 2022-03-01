Rivals Camp Series Los Angeles: Prospects make commitment predictions

Rivals.com analysts, publishers and fans are predicting where they think prospects around the country will head for college using the FutureCast tool, but we decided to ask the prospects themselves at this past weekend’s Rivals Camp Series in Los Angeles. Their answers, which we are sharing anonymously, are below.

The pick: Georgia Why: "He ain't going to USC. He's gonna pick Georgia. He loves Georgia. I got the insider touch with this." The Pick: Texas or LSU Why: "I'm going to say Texas. Actually I may change that to LSU because that is his fit. Shoot, Texas or LSU is what I'm saying. The Pick: Oregon Why: "Oregon is doing good things out there. It could be Oregon or USC, but I say Oregon closes it out. The Pick: Miami Why: "I really can't tell because he has his mind everywhere. I kinda want to say USC, but what are the other options? Actually, I could see him in Miami. He's got that Miami swag." The pick: Wichita State Why: "I know too much and I'm not putting him out there like that."

The pick: BYU Why: "I know that boy is LDS, so I'm going to guess BYU. The pick: USC Why: "He's gonna go to USC with Deandre Moore." The pick: Ohio State Why: "I say it's Ohio State, because it's Ohio State." The pick: Stanford Why: "I say Stanford. They do a lot of tight end stuff and get a lot out of their tight ends. He's a brilliant guy, a nice person." The pick: USC Why: "I probably say USC because everyone is just going there since coach Lincoln Riley is there." The pick: Alabama Why: "'Bama, because it's 'Bama. Just because it's Alabama. It's Nick Saban. I don't think he will pass that one up." The pick: USC Why: "I think he will end up at USC just because of the foundation and team they are building over there. This is a total guess though."

The pick: Alabama Why: "I'm not sure about USC. I'm gonna go with 'Bama. That's a big one. The pick: USC Why: "Because USC is where it's gonna be." The pick: USC Why: "I see him and Walker Lyons both going there."

