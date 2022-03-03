Rivals Camp Series L.A.: Prospects that are now on the radar

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - One of the most valuable aspects of the Rivals Camp Series is finding under-the-radar and younger prospects who have yet to emerge but made a big statement on the field. Here is a look at some of those prospects from Sunday’s camp in Southern California.

Daijon Calimon

Arizona, Colorado, Colorado State and Nevada have offered the 2024 receiver from Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger already but his recruitment should take off once more coaches see him this offseason. Calimon is a long and lanky receiver who has great athleticism and can outreach smaller corners for the ball. He also has deceptive speed deep.

*****

Daryus Dixson

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei five-star CB Domani Jackson leaned over to me at a game this season, pointed at Dixson and said he’s the next big-timer at that powerhouse school. It was easy to see why Sunday as the 2025 cornerback has long arms, can turn and run, and looks the part of someone who could be one of the better players in the West for his recruiting class. Mater Dei pumps out FBS prospects every year and Dixson is on track. Arizona, Arizona State and Boston College have offered early but many more are coming.

*****

Dutch Horisk

The 2026 defensive end is a workout warrior, constantly lifting weights and has a maniacal focus on being the best football player he can be. It paid off Sunday for the eighth grader who is planning to go to La Puente (Calif.) Bishop Amat next year. Horisk is physical, tough, didn’t back down to players much older than him and during drills he completely looked like he fit in with 2023 and 2024 prospects. No offers have come yet but with his physical makeup, they will.

*****

TJ Lateef

As a freshman, Lateef sat behind a very talented quarterback last season at Orange (Calif.) Lutheran but the 2025 prospect can play. He has good size, arm strength, plays with confidence for a younger quarterback and even in a camp setting he showed leadership and orchestrated routes with receivers. Colorado was smart to offer early and get a jumpstart because Lateef will have plenty of offers.

*****

Ryder Lyons

His brother, Walker, is a four-star tight end with a top six of Alabama, Ohio State, BYU, Utah, USC and Stanford so the 2026 quarterback has already gotten a jumpstart on what the recruiting process will be like. BYU and Utah have already offered and it’s on his talent alone because Lyons has great control, outstanding accuracy and he’s already a great decision-maker. That is so rare because he hasn’t even started high school yet.

*****

Jerry Mixon

The cousin of Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, the San Francisco (Calif.) Sacred Heart Cathedral prospect was one of the best-looking linebackers at the event. Mixon moved well through all the drills, looked fluid and covered in space. Linebackers don’t generally do a ton at these events but Mixon definitely stood out. Arizona and Arizona State are his lone Power Five offers right now but more Pac-12 programs in the mix wouldn’t be a surprise.

*****

Sione Motuapuaka

The Las Vegas Bishop Gorman defensive tackle is not the biggest but he’s a 2025 prospect so in time the size should come. In terms of aggressively attacking the backfield, beating offensive linemen with speed and a non-stop motor, Motuapuaka has it all. Utah and UNLV have already offered, getting in early on his recruitment and over the next few years he should develop even more physically.

*****

Smith Snowden

With more than a dozen offers already and a mid-level three-star ranking, Snowden is not exactly just coming on the radar but the Lehi (Utah) Skyridge cornerback made clear Sunday he’s much better than his ranking or offer list shows. Snowden was fantastic in coverage, like a glove against receivers all day, poking his hand in to knock passes away or making it difficult for receivers to do anything. He also looked great in drills, no wasted footwork, just a fantastic day all-around.

*****

Bear Tenney

It’s hard to believe Tenney is just a freshman in high school because the Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton standout already looks college-ready at 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds. But Tenney is comfortable in his frame, he can run, he deals with physical defensive backs well and then he can go up and make tough catches. Arizona, Arizona State, Louisville, Oregon State, Washington and others have already offered but more are coming.

*****

Douglas Utu