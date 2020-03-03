MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - Many coveted prospects were on hand for the Rivals Camp Series event near Los Angeles on Sunday and they had plenty to say about their recruitments. Below, Rivals.com uses intel gathered at the event to make guesses about where five top prospects may land.

ZION BRANCH - USC

Branch is one of the best 2022 defensive backs in the West region and he already has more than a dozen offers with many more on the way. But USC could be tough to beat. Right after the Rivals Camp Series on Sunday, Branch was one of many visitors to USC’s campus and he had a phenomenal time, saying “I love it there. They’re really high on my list right now.” Oklahoma and many others will stay involved but the Trojans look strong in his recruitment.

CALEN BULLOCK - USC

Bullock’s recruitment could take some interesting twists and turns in the coming months because he continues to prove he’s one of the best prospects in the West region starring at safety recently and then looking good at receiver at Sunday’s camp. Texas is making a serious push and he’s supposed to visit Ohio State with his teammate, four-star CB Jamier Johnson. Arizona State and Oregon are also involved.

But USC has picked up its interest, Bullock is a Pasadena (Calif.) Muir kid and playing down the road and for Donte Williams and Craig Naviar as the secondary coaches will be a huge consideration.

RALEEK BROWN - Oklahoma

No player at Sunday’s camp had a more thrilling performance than Brown, who shaked and baked his way to getting wide open against linebackers all day. It was impressive to see as defenders grasped at Brown after he blew past them. That’s why Oklahoma makes so much sense. The 2022 prospect loves the Sooners’ offense, he’s phenomenal in space and he can be used in a variety of ways. Alabama will play a big role since Brown is close with Najee Harris, he likes LSU and Michigan and watch out for USC since he’s playing in Southern California now, but Oklahoma is the program to beat.

2022 RB MVP Raleek Brown was dusting day them in one-on-ones today @raleek2 pic.twitter.com/uul6q9pJcq — Rivals Camp Series (@RivalsCamp) March 2, 2020

DOMANI JACKSON - USC

One of the best-looking prospects regardless of class, Jackson already has more than 30 offers and can pretty much go wherever he wants. But with Donte Williams now at USC plus all the factors going in the way of the Trojans, it’s going to be hard to beat them.

Jackson plays at Mater Dei, which has pumped a lot of players to the Trojans over the years. He sees an opportunity for early playing time there. It’s close to home. And the Williams factor cannot be understated. Alabama, Ohio State and all the powers will be in the mix but the 2022 prospect will have a chance to see how this season plays out for the Trojans, see what the coaching future is for Clay Helton and then figure things out.

ELIA MIGAO - Oregon