USC

Domani Jackson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

In the 2020 recruiting class, there was no excitement around the USC program as top prospects in the region went elsewhere and the Trojans had their worst recruiting class in Rivals history. But USC has gotten a second wind on the recruiting trail and a lot of top players have either visited there recently for a productive junior day or they will be back soon. An injection of new assistant coaches, led by Donte Williams, is leading a big charge. Keeping Graham Harrell from leaving and then bringing in Todd Orlando and others has been important as well. No coach from a recruiting standpoint is as important as Williams, though, as Domani Jackson, Jaylin Davies, Devin Kirkwood, Calen Bullock and others talked about it. Quarterback AJ Duffy, offensive lineman Earnest Greene and many others are highly interested in the Trojans once again.

OREGON

Kyron Ware-Hudson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Oregon is one of the hotter teams on the West Coast right now and the Ducks are in position to sign one of the best recruiting classes this year. Future Duck and Rivals250 prospect Kyron Ware-Hudson was outstanding and came away with the MVP award and an invitation to the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge. Oregon is also in pursuit of wide receiver Calen Bullock. Class of 2022 quarterback A.J. Duffy is in close contact with Oregon, and big-time running back Raleek Brown is very high on the Ducks. There were a number of coveted defenders that spoke very highly of Oregon. Defensive linemen Derek Wilkins, Gracen Halton and Nate Burrell all have a lot of contact with the Oregon coaching staff. Two of the top defensive backs at the camp, 2022 prospects Domani Jackson and Kamari Ramsey, are building relationships with Oregon coaches, and the Ducks seem to have real staying power in their recruitments.

ARIZONA STATE

Ceyair Wright (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Herm Edwards has the Sun Devils gaining momentum on and off the field. Arizona State was a major topic of conversation at Sunday’s camp, too. Rivals250 wide receiver Ceyair Wright and four-star receiver Caleb Bullock had a lot to say about their relationships with the ASU staff. Big-time 2022 quarterback A.J. Duffy is staying in touch with the coaching staff. One of the defensive linemen Arizona State is targeting for the 2022 class, Gracen Halton, also likes the coaching staff a lot. Defensive back MVP Devin Kirkwood wants to get a closer look at the Arizona State program, and the staff is making a lot of headway with 2022 defensive backs Domani Jackson and Kamari Ramsey.

OKLAHOMA

Raleek Brown (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Oklahoma has always done a solid job of recruiting the state of California, getting in there and pulling out some elite players – and the Sooners look good with top 2021 and 2022 prospects. Let’s start with 2022 running back Raleek Brown, who could have the Sooners as his front-runner. The offense fits his style of play perfectly and he’s hoping to visit again soon. Top 2022 offensive lineman Earnest Greene, a massive prospect who could play inside or outside, also talked about high interest in the Sooners, and keep an eye on 2022 defensive back Zion Branch as well. Domani Jackson and Jaylin Davies are two others who could be highly interested in the Sooners.

TEXAS

Calen Bullock (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)