Rivals Camp Series L.A.: Five prospects now on the radar
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - There were plenty of high-profile prospects at Sunday’s Rivals Camp Series near Los Angeles but many others who had been flying under the radar. Here are a collection of recruits who emerged at the event.
As a receiver, Barkate was one of the most difficult players for the defensive backs to cover throughout the day. He isn't exactly a burner, but was explosive in short distances. Barkate ran fantastic routes and had very strong hands. You could see that he wasn't lacking for strength either because his shirt was ripped from defensive backs trying to hold and stay with him.
Moa was one of the most physical players at the camp, regardless of position. He did a great job getting his hands on receivers, tight ends, and running backs to disrupted the timing between those receivers and the quarterback. Moa also did a really good job using his length to his advantage, especially when the offensive player was running a pattern down the field.
Na'a was one of the youngest players at the camp on Sunday and he really did a good job of not backing down from the competition. He's not the biggest offensive tackle yet but as a young prospect he did a phenomenal job, standing up to the bigger and stronger defensive linemen. Na'a understood how to use his agility to his advantage and used proper technique to keep the defensive linemen out of the backfield.
Sanders worked out at Saturday’s combine and was impressive, there but his talents really didn’t start showing until Sunday’s camp when he was doing really well in one-on-ones. The undersized playmaker at wide receiver is terrific coming out of the slot, linebackers and defensive backs can’t stay with him because of his speed and Sanders also made some difficult catches when covered up. He does not have any offers yet but his recruitment could see an uptick soon.
There were a few times that Taylor punched at the defensive linemen during 1-on-1 drills where he absolutely stunned them and got them off balance, easily winning the rep and proving he’s someone to contend with in the 2022 class. The Las Vegas Bishop Gorman prospect has good size, he can add even more weight in the coming years and there’s no question he likes to play physical football. Arizona State has offered so far.