Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney don’t always see eye to eye. In this edition of Rival Views, the two debate who should be the top-ranked quarterback in the 2020 class.

This is a great debate because I don’t think you can go wrong with either but, for long-term projections, I’ll take Uiagalelei because of his arm strength and size. He’s also very mobile for a big quarterback and I see a lot of Cam Newton in his game. Uiagalelei won’t run as much as Newton, but he will extend the play and be very hard to tackle at the next level and beyond. Bryce Young is more developed right now and more college-ready, but give me Uiagalelei for the long term.

After the All-American Bowl, I’m convinced Young is the best quarterback in this class and I didn’t feel that way only months ago. But after seeing Young and Uiagalelei on the field during the season and then at the all-star game, I still believe Uiagalelei is a special talent but I’m giving Young the edge.

The Alabama signee has such incredible instincts, he is so efficient, he rarely misses a throw and he just does not make mistakes. For so long, there were questions about his height and those were justified, but not anymore.

Young is fantastic in the pocket, he can put the ball anywhere for his receivers to run under it and he’s comfortable throwing on the run or getting out and picking up yards with his feet if necessary. Uiagalelei is outstanding as well, he has the stronger arm and his physical traits make him an unbelievable pickup for Clemson, but Young has proven to be No. 1 at quarterback this cycle.