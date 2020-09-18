CaliforniaPreps - Rival Views: Who should be No. 1 player in 2023 class?

Rival Views: Who should be No. 1 player in 2023 class?
Now that the rankings for the classes of 2021 and 2022 have been updated, the team at Rivals.com is turning attention to an initial ranking for the class of 2023. Like any class, the ultimate question is who should be No. 1?
Right now, it is shaping up as a battle between the East and West. Analysts Eric Bossi and Dan McDonald take Rival Views on the topic.
Bossi’s view: DaJuan Wagner Jr.
I don’t think there would be much disagreement that the race for the top spot in the class of 2023 is probably a two-horse race. At least as of today. It isn’t an easy choice, but I give the edge to DaJuan Wagner Jr. of Camden (N.J.) High.
Even though he just turned 15 years old in May, anybody who follows high school basketball knows all about D.J. He is already basketball royalty. His grandfather Milt Wagner was a McDonald’s All-American before making it to the NBA and his father DaJuan Wagner was one of the most explosive high school players ever before becoming a top 10 draft pick. Currently closing in on 6-foot-3, Wagner had a big-time freshman season, scoring nearly 19 points per game and leading Camden to 25 straight wins to finish the season.
When you factor in his high skill level, size for the point guard position, proven success and bloodlines, you see why my vote for No. 1 in 2023 is currently with Wagner.
McDonald’s view: Mikey Williams
There are two really good choices here, but I'd have to go with Mikey Williams as my top prospect in the 2023 class. Because of the unique travel season this year, I actually had the opportunity to watch him play in Atlanta a few times this summer with the Atlanta Celtics.
The first trait that jumps out with Williams is how big and strong he is already for a guard. He's already physically developed and he's a really good athlete. If you watch him in warm-ups for two minutes, you'll see the highlight reel dunks that have helped make him into one of the biggest social media stars in high school hoops since Zion Williamson.
Beyond that though, he's a really talented scorer. He's a strong finisher at the rim and he can hit jumpers from deep, which explains why he was able to explode for a 77-point game during his freshman season. It's a really tight race early on, but I lean toward Williams here.