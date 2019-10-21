Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney don’t always see eye to eye. In this edition of Rival Views, the two debate whether Bryce Young could be considered the top overall quarterback in the 2020 class.

A case can be made, but D.J. Uiagalelei is the better prospect overall. He has size, excellent arm strength, good accuracy and he’s mobile for a huge quarterback. Uiagalelei is starting to remind me of a more accurate Cam Newton when you watch him this season and that’s heady stuff. Bryce Young is very good and a winner, but I’ll take Uaiagalelei right now.

To develop an answer to this question, I dug into their stats this season and it’s ridiculous how close the two quarterbacks are in the numbers. But to the naked eye, I would say Young has been slightly more impressive this season than Uiagalelei, the No. 1 prospect in the 2020 class.

Against California competition, it’s been almost unfair how good Young has been and how smoothly the Mater Dei offense runs. When he completely - and almost single-handedly - destroyed Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances’ vaunted defense, I was sold that he was a five-star who deserved a lot more credit for his abilities.

Young, who had four rushing scores against St. Frances, is so cool and decisive in the pocket that it’s really impressive to see. He prefers to sit back there or throw on the run and almost every snap decision of his is the right read.

This season Young has thrown for 2,316 yards with 27 touchdowns and three interceptions on 225 pass attempts and he also leads the team with six rushing TDs.

Uiagalelei is always going to win the argument over who’s a better-looking quarterback because he’s 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, like Ben Roethlisberger but who can also run, and he has similar numbers this year: 1,993 passing yards with 24 touchdowns and one pick on only 169 pass attempts and he also has six rushing scores.

This Friday is the showdown between Mater Dei and Bosco and everyone will be watching. It could go a long way in determining which quarterback is the best in this class as both have proven to be incredibly special. After watching both numerous times, though, I think an argument can at least be made that Young deserves consideration for that spot.