CaliforniaPreps - Richard Isaacs is one of 2022's most wanted

One of the most skilled backcourt players in the class of 2022, top 30 point guard Richard Isaacs is already heavily recruited.

The 6-foot-2 product of Las Vegas who attends Mt. Pleasant (Utah) Wasatch Academy already holds offers from Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida State, Kansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Rutgers, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and UNLV.

Isaacs discussed several aspects of his game and recruitment in an extended Q&A.



Eric Bossi (EB): How have you been doing? You are just coming back from an injury, correct?

Richard Isaacs (RI): I’m just getting back to playing with physical contact in this last week. I had a broken wrist for like two months. I was working out outside and it started drizzling and I slipped.

EB: While you recovered from the wrist injury, what did you do to keep yourself sharp? What are you up to now?

RI: I’ve been going to Impact Basketball here in Vegas every day and working out with the pros. That’s really it. We played three-on-three the other day and that was my first time playing with physical contact in about two months and I felt really good out there. I’m getting my rhythm back. The biggest thing while I was hurt was trying to stay in the best shape possible even with my cast on. I was running a lot and lifting without using my right hand.

EB: Working out with pros, what does that teach you about where you are now and how far you have to go?

RI: Just working out with them in general it is a different level. Working out with them, they are sharp. Pros make shots, so if I go into the workouts missing shots I’m going to look like I don’t belong. It is just a different level and they are on the highest level possible. It has been the best thing for me and they have helped to keep me sharp while I’m getting back into shape and getting my rhythm. As far as playing, those dudes are so strong.