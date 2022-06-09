Respect My Decision Podcast: Interview with Steve Clarkson
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney sits down with legendary quarterback training coach Steve Clarkson to discuss the great QBs he has trained over the years as well as his own son, Pierce, who is committed to the University of Louisville.
