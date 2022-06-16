Recruitment of 2025 QB Madden Iamaleava is in its early stages

ATLANTA - Everybody knows five-star Nico Iamaleava is one of the best quarterbacks in the 2023 class, but his younger brother is shaping up to be a major talent in the 2025 class. Madden Iamaleava, who checked in at the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge on Thursday, is also a quarterback at Long Beach (Calif.) Poly and has a few offers under his belt.