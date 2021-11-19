Recruiting Spotlight: Nos. 81-100 in the 2023 Rivals250

81. SEDRICK IRVIN

Despite his father playing at Michigan State, Irvin committed to Notre Dame over the Spartans, Stanford, Oregon, Penn State and the Florida schools in late September.

*****

82. LUKE MONTGOMERY



Ohio State is going to be a major contender for the four-star offensive lineman from Findlay, Ohio, but Michigan, Notre Dame, Georgia and many others are also making an impression. The Buckeyes might be tough to beat, but it’s not a done deal yet.

*****

83. LOGAN REICHERT

Missouri, Florida and Michigan have been recruiting the massive 6-foot-7, 378-pound offensive lineman the hardest, and it would be no shock if he ended up with the Tigers. He’s visited Columbia numerous times, and that coaching staff has definitely made him a priority.

*****

84. IAPANI LALOULU

The massive interior offensive lineman from Honolulu St. Louis has Miami, Oregon, Tennessee, Arizona and Hawaii most active in his recruitment. Laloulu is hearing from all the schools that have offered, and he said more interest has been coming in through the fall.

*****

85. TRE EDWARDS

Arizona and USC have been the two schools most regularly involved with the four-star linebacker from Chula Vista (Calif.) Mater Dei. Oregon, Ole Miss and Penn State have been showing more interest in recent months.

*****

86. SHAMAR EASTER

The four-star tight end from Ashdown, Ark., committed to the Razorbacks in August over Clemson, Auburn and a whole host of other SEC schools. He’s currently the top-rated player in the Arkansas state rankings.

*****

87. TROY BOWLES

Ohio State is the team to beat for Bowles, who now has more than 30 offers and is also being pursued by numerous SEC teams. But his recent visit to Columbus went really well, the Buckeyes have always been a team he’s closely watched and it wouldn’t be a surprise if they were ahead in his recruitment.

*****

88. DEANDRE MOORE



In late September, the four-star receiver now playing at Los Alamitos, Calif., joined two teammates - five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson and four-star receiver Makai Lemon - and committed to Oklahoma.



*****

89. AVIEON TERRELL

Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Michigan State and North Carolina have been showing the most interest in Terrell, but the Tigers should be watched closely here because his brother, AJ, played there and that could be significant. Others will definitely be considered, but Clemson could be highest.

*****

90. ZACHARIAH BRANCH

A long list of schools remains for Branch, including USC, Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson, Tennessee, Washington, Michigan State, Ole Miss and others. One thing to watch in his recruitment is that his brother, Zion, is a 2022 high four-star safety who could be deciding soon, and the Buckeyes are in good shape there. It wouldn't be a shock if they ended up playing at the same school.

*****

91. JAXON HOWARD

Ohio State, Notre Dame, Clemson, Minnesota and many others are involved with Howard, who has more than 50 offers. Visits have been and will continue to be important for the New Hope (Minn.) Robbinsdale Cooper standout, but those four programs above will be ones to watch.

*****

92. COLE MARTIN

There are still a lot of schools involved with Martin, whose father, Demetrice, is an assistant coach at Colorado. But Florida State, Auburn, Clemson, Alabama, USC, Michigan State, Louisville and many others are staying in regular contact. More visits are expected before the Chandler (Ariz.) Basha figures out a top list.

*****

93. HARRIS SEWELL

A TCU legacy, Texas, Texas A&M and the Horned Frogs are the in-state schools that are in good shape with Sewell, but it will be interesting to see if Texas Tech can gain more traction with coach Joey McGuire now in charge. Alabama, Oklahoma and many other national powers are also involved.

*****

94. MALIK MUHAMMAD

There is still a long way to go in Muhammad’s recruitment, but Ohio State, Clemson, Notre Dame - and then Texas and Texas A&M closer to home - all stand out. After a brief stint at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, Muhammad is back in Texas, so the in-state schools should be watched.

*****

95. MAC MARKWAY

In July, Markway committed to Florida over Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Iowa, Missouri and others. He has since returned to Gainesville and loved his trips. A coaching change might influence Markway, so that could be something to watch.

*****

96. JORDAN MATTHEWS

His quarterback is committed to Purdue, so the Boilermakers landed a visit this fall, and Texas and Texas A&M are seriously involved, but this feels like another Baton Rouge prospect who will end up at LSU. The Tigers have been very involved with Matthews and he will have plenty of time to sort out the new LSU coaching staff, but the Tigers have to like their position.

*****

97. CHRISTIAN HAMILTON

There is still a long way to go in Hamilton’s recruitment, but North Carolina, Clemson, Texas A&M and Georgia should be watched most for the Harrisburg (N.C.) Hickory Ridge four-star receiver. It’s still very early and a lot of visits need to happen, although a top list could be released soon.

*****

98. RODNEY GALLAGHER

Gallagher, who has been putting up most of his impressive stats running the ball this season, could be leaning toward schools closer to home, and that’s why Penn State and Pitt have been so involved early in his recruitment. Also, look out for Ohio State and Michigan, since Gallagher could also be involved with those Big Ten powers.

*****

99. PAYTON KIRKLAND

The four-star offensive lineman from Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips has more than 40 offers, but earlier this season it was Miami, Florida, Mississippi State and Oregon showing the most interest in him. Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and others could be in the mix as well.

*****

100. DERRICK LEBLANC