Recruiting Spotlight: Nos. 81-100 in the 2022 Rivals250

81. JARAY BLEDSOE

Texas scored big in late August when the four-star defensive tackle from Marlin, Texas, committed to the Longhorns over Texas A&M and Alabama. Those two SEC programs made a serious run at Bledsoe, but Texas was there throughout his recruitment and secured his pledge.

82. JALON WALKER

Not only has Walker been committed to Georgia since late March, the four-star linebacker from Salisbury, N.C., is actively recruiting for the Bulldogs. He worked on four-star tight end Oscar Delp, and now has his sights set on getting five-star cornerback Jaheim Singletary and four-star safety Kamari Wilson on board.

83. A.J. DUFFY



Duffy committed to Florida State in late April over Michigan State and others and his commitment remains firm. He’s expected back in Tallahassee this weekend for the big Miami matchup. The four-star quarterback did leave Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy after being injured, but it was only because he wanted to rehab back in California. It should not affect his FSU commitment at all.



84. JAISHAWN BARHAM

Penn State could have a slight edge in his recruitment, but Maryland and South Carolina are right there as well. What makes Barham’s recruitment so interesting - and different in many ways - is that the four-star outside linebacker from Baltimore St. Frances just doesn’t do many interviews. He has connections to all three schools, so things could go in a variety of ways, but it’s believed the Nittany Lions have his attention the most.

85. SAM HORN

Missouri beat out Tennessee for the four-star quarterback from Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill, who is also a baseball standout. It’s a huge commitment for coach Eli Drinkwitz as Horn also worked on getting five-star WR Luther Burden and others in the class.

86. TALYN SHETTRON

An Oklahoma commit for about eight months, Shettron surprisingly flipped his commitment to Oklahoma State in late June and could provide coach Mike Gundy with one of the best receiver threats he’s had in a long time. One of the reasons Shettron flipped to the Cowboys was because they took his brother, tight end Tabry Shettron, in the class as well.

87. HERO KANU

Georgia, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, LSU and Ohio State are the five finalists for Kanu. The defensive tackle has been playing his high school football in Southern California but is originally from Germany, so he doesn’t have any regional affinities when picking a school. Kanu’s recent visit to Georgia went well, but the four-star prospect has enjoyed all his visits, so things are still being figured out.

88. CARSON HINZMAN

Wisconsin and Ohio State remain the two contenders for Hinzman, who could commit at any time and is still weighing both schools and what each has to offer him. The Badgers have been involved since the beginning for the Hammon (Wisc.) St. Croix Central four-star offensive lineman, but Ohio State has made up so much ground that it feels like the Buckeyes could hold the slightest edge in his recruitment.

89. CYRUS MOSS

Clemson, Oregon, Notre Dame, Florida and Arizona State made Moss’ top five in April, and since that time Alabama has also joined the fray. Things have gotten interesting recently, though. The four-star edge rusher from Las Vegas Bishop Gorman was supposed to visit Oregon a few weeks ago but surprisingly showed up at Arizona State instead. Since that time, it’s unclear which schools are standing out most. The Ducks are still in a very good spot, but his recruitment is not as clear as it once was for him.

90. ISAIAH BOND

Florida was the dream school and Bond committed in May. He’s been back to campus numerous times and should return to Gainesville for the Florida State matchup later this season. That’s not to say that Alabama, Georgia and many other programs are not trying to flip him. Bond is so fast and versatile he would be an asset for any team. Florida still has him locked up heading toward signing day, but others continue to pursue.

91. CHRISTEN MILLER

When Mykel Williams and Miller visited USC this summer, Williams committed and Miller was also expected to, but he decided to hold off. That seemed to be the prudent decision, because now Williams flipped his commitment to Georgia and it looks like Miller could be headed to the Bulldogs as well. Miller was supposed to visit Alabama last weekend, but he ended up not making the trip. It might be rescheduled, but that situation is unclear now. Ohio State is also very much in the picture.

92. NYJALIK KELLY

The four-star defensive end from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard had been committed to Florida State for about eight months, but he backed off that pledge in April. The rumor at the time was Kelly wanted to play closer to home, so Miami emerged as the main contender. But as the months went on that narrative dissipated, and now Kelly will be back at Florida State this weekend. LSU, Oregon and some others also remain involved.

93. ENAI WHITE

Texas A&M is starting to emerge as the favorite for White, although Ohio State and others remain in the picture. However, White has been talking more with recent five-star Aggies commit Walter Nolen and A&M has had success recruiting the region as well. White could be headed to College Station, but the Buckeyes and some others remain involved, too.

94. TREVOR ETIENNE

The four-star all-purpose back from Jennings, La., has LSU, Florida and Clemson as the frontrunners, but the coaching change in Baton Rouge could make things even more interesting. If Etienne loves the new hire then the Tigers should be right there. But Florida and Clemson remain major contenders as well.

95. AUSTIN AUSBERRY

The four-star safety from Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab is looking in the SEC mainly - but not at LSU - for his future home. Alabama, Auburn, Florida and Michigan are the standouts heading into the Early Signing Period, and the feeling is that Ausberry will end up in the SEC.

96. BOBBY TAYLOR

The four-star defensive back from Katy, Texas, has been committed to Texas A&M since February and has shown so signs of flipping. Taylor has been working hard to add to the Aggies’ class as well.

97. MEHKI FLOWERS

On New Year’s Day, Flowers committed to Penn State and the four-star athlete from Harrisburg (Pa.) Central Dauphin East has shown no indication he’s looking elsewhere.

98. JOVANTAE BARNES

There are still a variety of schools that interest the four-star running back from Las Vegas Desert Pines, with Alabama showing a good deal of interest as it figures out its running back board. Florida State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and USC are all involved as well. It’s tough to know where Barnes will land at this point as the schools figure out the running back dominoes and he sees where the best situation is for him.

99. JAKE JOHNSON

The top-rated tight end in the 2022 class committed to LSU over many other SEC schools and national powers in April. His brother, Max, is the starting quarterback for the Tigers, but he is expected to split time this weekend with Garrett Nussmeier. The coaching change at LSU, where Ed Orgeron won’t return in 2022, is not expected to change Johnson’s commitment.

100. OSCAR DELP