Recruiting Spotlight: Nos. 61-80 in the 2023 Rivals250

There is still so much time for the 2023 class, but many prospects have already made their commitments and all of the recruitments are starting to take shape. In the fourth installment of a weekly series we take a look at what’s happening for the prospects rated 61-80 in the class.



61. WALKER LYONS

The four-star tight end from Folsom, Calif., has 30 offers so trimming to 11 recently was significant yet there are still a lot of schools on his list. Ole Miss, Ohio State, USC, Stanford, UCLA, Washington, Michigan, Alabama, Oregon, BYU and Texas made the cut. A recent trip to Alabama made an impression but a lot of Pac-12 schools have been mentioned as high on his list as well.

62. KELDRIC FAULK

Auburn and Florida State have been the top two for Faulk for many months and it continues that way through his junior season. The Highland Home, Ala., four-star defensive end was expected at the Auburn-Georgia game earlier this season and it still looks like the Tigers and Seminoles are battling this one out.

63. SUNTARINE PERKINS

Ole Miss remains the front-runner for the four-star linebacker from Raleigh, Miss., and the Rebels could be very tough to beat. Perkins said this summer that he’s comfortable with everything in Oxford both academically and athletically and that he wants to play in his home state. His relationship with Ole Miss assistants Derrick Nix and Coleman Hutzler only make it stronger that Ole Miss is the leader.

64. PEARCE SPURLIN

Spurlin committed to Georgia in September 2020 and has not looked back despite landing more offers from national programs. His relationship with position coach Todd Hartley plus the Bulldogs throwing more to their tight ends are huge selling points.

65. SAMSON OKUNLOLA

Okunlola’s recruitment remains wide open because he has not had the opportunity to take nearly as many visits as he’d like. His brother, Samuel, is a 2022 prospect so his decision could influence Okunlola but the 2023 four-star offensive tackle has also said he’s planning to make his own decision.

66. JOHNTAY COOK II

Alabama, Texas and Texas A&M are three schools that have been heavily involved with the speedy slot receiver but Ohio State has been stepping it up recently as well. The Desoto, Texas, standout has also mentioned Oklahoma as one of the top schools on his list.

67. WILL NORMAN

Earlier in the fall, Texas A&M and Michigan were the two front-runners for the four-star defensive lineman from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy but in recent weeks, Norman said the Aggies have stayed in touch the most along with South Carolina, Penn State, Florida State, Michigan State and Miami. He also visited Rutgers this fall.



68. CARNELL TATE

Originally from the Chicago area, Tate has emerged as one of the best receivers in the 2023 class and his recruitment is taking shape as well. Ohio State and Notre Dame are basically duking it out for Tate, who has more than 30 offers. He was expected to commit in early October but the Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy standout has pushed back his decision date.



69. RAUL AGUIRRE

Georgia and South Carolina among others could have gained ground this season since Aguirre took visits there but the four-star linebacker out of Fayetteville (Ga.) Whitewater is originally from South Florida and so Miami has always been a favorite. Aguirre still has family in the area and so he’s watching the Hurricanes closely.

70. JAQUAIZE PETTAWAY

Texas, Texas A&M and Alabama have particularly caught Pettaway’s attention early on and he’s hoping to visit all three schools soon. But Oklahoma, LSU, Florida and others are also seriously involved with the four-star receiver from Houston (Texas) Langham Creek.

71. TERRANCE LOVE

There is still a long list of schools involved with Love as he recently visited Auburn for its game against Georgia, he’s been to Alabama and other stops and he’s looking to set up other trips as well. Those SEC schools along with Georgia Tech, Oregon, Florida, Stanford, Florida State, Virginia are all reaching out and staying involved.



72. BRAYLON JAMES

LSU has been a school mentioned a lot by James whether it’s been the Tigers showing interest or his game-day visit there this season. He also visited Texas and so the Longhorns have to be watched for the four-star in-state prospect. Stanford should definitely be watched because the Cardinal intrigue James a lot and then Clemson, USC, Mississippi State, Georgia and others are in the mix.

73. DELDRICK MADISON

Baylor, Texas and Oklahoma are three schools that have to be watched for Madison and if Texas A&M offers then the Aggies would be right there as well. Kansas State offered on Wednesday. Things might just be getting started for him, though, since Auburn, LSU, Florida State, Mississippi State and many others are showing interest.

74. CALEB PRESLEY

A visit to Michigan State definitely impressed Presley a lot and so the Spartans will be a major contender in his recruitment but a lot of other trips are expected in the coming months. Michigan, Alabama, Washington, USC, Cal, Utah and others will be on the list. Also, watch out for Oregon because Presley has had significant interest in the Ducks for a long time.

75. OMARION MILLER

The four-star receiver from Vivian (La.) North Cadoo committed to LSU in the summer before his junior season over Arkansas, Miami, Mississippi State, West Virginia and others. He’s shown no signs of backing off that pledge even with a coaching change coming to Baton Rouge.

76. MARCUS WASHINGTON

A Georgia legacy whose father and other family members played in Athens, Washington committed to the Bulldogs in May. Florida State, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, NC State, UCF and others were involved.

77. CALEB DOWNS

His visit to Clemson went really well. Notre Dame impressed him a lot. Georgia is right up the road and its defense is one of the best in the country. And then there is North Carolina where his brother, Josh, is a star receiver for the Tar Heels. There will be other schools involved because Downs is a special prospect but those ones could be standing out right now.

78. PEYTON BOWEN

Notre Dame could be the team to beat for the four-star safety from Denton (Texas) Guyer especially after his most-recent visit to South Bend. The Texas schools and many others are going to be involved as well with Bowen, who could decide after this season, but the Irish might have the edge.

79. CURLEY REED

He’s a prospect from Louisiana. His teammate, Trevonte’ Citizen, is already committed to LSU. All signs are pointing to the four-star cornerback from Lake Charles (La.) Lake Charles College Prep picking the Tigers but the coaching change in Baton Rouge will be interesting to watch and to also see if other programs pick it up even more in the coming months.

80. SYLVESTER SMITH