Recruiting Spotlight: Nos. 21-40 in the 2023 Rivals250

There is still so much time for the 2023 class but many have already made their commitments and all their recruitments are starting to take shape. In the second installment of a weekly series, we take a look at what’s happening for the prospects rated 21-40 in the class:



21. MATAYO UIAGALELEI

The two-way standout at tight end and defensive end is taking a slower approach to his recruitment but there are definitely some early standouts. The new USC hire will be very important as the Trojans are definitely a team high on Uiagalelei’s list. Outside the region, Ohio State would definitely be the team to watch but Georgia and others are also very involved. His brother, D.J., plays at Clemson but it looks like Uiagalelei is going to carve his own path now.

22. DRAYK BOWEN

After taking visits this fall, Bowen committed to Notre Dame which was considered the front-runner since early in his recruitment. He committed to the Irish in early November.



23. TONY MITCHELL

An early commit to Tennessee, that decision should have no impact on how his recruitment shakes out as Mitchell released a top seven of Florida, Georgia, LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M, Clemson and Oregon in September. It looks like the Crimson Tide hold the edge in his recruitment especially since teammate Jeremiah Alexander is already committed there in 2022 and 2023 teammate Peter Woods is serious about the Tide, too.

24. DUCE ROBINSON

Clemson is definitely a school to watch. An offer over the summer was really important and then he visited this fall and loved what he saw from the program. The Tigers will be a serious contender throughout Robinson’s recruitment but Oklahoma and Georgia, especially with the Bulldogs using their tight ends so often, will be two others to watch. Alabama, Notre Dame and some Pac-12 schools will be in the mix, too.

25. MILES MCVAY

Missouri will definitely be a team to watch in McVay’s recruitment because the Tigers’ coaching staff has not only made him a priority but a lot of top prospects in the St. Louis area. His East St. Louis, Ill., teammate Luther Burden also recently committed to Missouri over Georgia so that could be intriguing to watch as well. Florida, Georgia and others have also been high on his list.

26. JORDAN RENAUD

The four-star defensive end is originally from South Florida but is now playing at Lewisville, Texas so there could be a variety of schools involved in his recruitment. Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma are definitely going to pursue Renaud hard but keep an eye on Florida and Miami as well especially if he has the itch to return closer to home.

27. JAIDEN AUSBERRY

His brother, Austin, is a 2022 four-star safety so his college destination will play a role here but Ausberry likes Ohio State a lot, Florida pursued him very hard through the fall and then Alabama, Texas A&M and LSU will be under consideration. When his brother makes his commitment, that could give more insight into what the 2023 four-star is thinking.

28. JALEN HALE

Oklahoma is definitely a school to watch in Hale’s recruitment and the Sooners could be the front-runner. LSU has also been high on Hale’s list and then Ohio State, Clemson, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Texas and Texas A&M are a whole host of schools that have been active with Hale through the fall.

29. CHASE BISONTIS

Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Rutgers are four schools to watch for the four-star offensive lineman from Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep. A whole host of SEC programs are showing interest in Bisontis but it looks like those four programs have the edge heading into the offseason.

30. ANTHONY HILL

Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Ohio State and Oklahoma are the schools Hill has paid the most attention to early in his recruitment but it feels like the Longhorns and Aggies are holding a slight edge in his recruitment now. That could change with more visits but it wouldn’t be a surprise if this comes down to a two-team race.

31. RUEBEN OWENS II

Owens was committed to Texas for about four months but backed off that pledge in the summer and has some SEC schools now seriously in the mix. Texas A&M could hold the slight edge in Owens’ recruitment but he also just visited Texas again and the Longhorns are right there as well. Georgia is making a run at the El Campo, Texas standout so that could be something to watch.

32. JASON MOORE

Notre Dame might have the early edge for Moore especially after his visit to South Bend this fall as he liked both the on-field and off-field possibilities there. The Irish should stay in this until decision time. Michigan, Penn State, Maryland, Texas A&M and others are making waves, too.

33. SIALE ESERA

There have been some mainstays in Esera’s recruitment with BYU, Oregon, Stanford and others staying heavily involved with the four-star linebacker from Provo (Utah) Timpview. UCLA, Ole Miss, Virginia and many others are staying on top of his recruitment as well.

34. DALTON BROOKS

Texas has been a school high on Brooks’ radar for a long while and so the Longhorns should continue to be a top priority as his recruitment continues to pick up. Alabama and LSU are right there as well and Texas A&M could become a serious option as his recruitment continues. Some Pac-12 schools have shown a decent amount of involvement, too.

35. DANTE MOORE

An epic Midwest battle is brewing for the Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King four-star quarterback who might actually be under-ranked in the 2023 class. Michigan, Notre Dame and Michigan State feel like the top three for Moore with Penn State also in the conversation. Some believe the Wolverines have a slight edge while others believe it’s too close to call.

36. VICTOR BURLEY

Georgia and Florida have a slight edge in Burley’s recruitment right now but Clemson, Tennessee and others remain right there as well. From Warner Robins, Ga., Burley definitely will take a much-closer look at the in-state Bulldogs and the Florida coaching situation moving forward. Clemson will be involved until the end.

37. RICHARD YOUNG

This is shaping up to be a battle between Alabama and Ohio State for Young, who has also been looking at Oklahoma seriously but the Crimson Tide and Buckeyes have separated themselves. Others could join the mix but Young has had Alabama and Ohio State high for a long time and the battle will continue.

38. JAHLIL HURLEY

Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Penn State, Florida, Michigan, Auburn and Texas A&M round out the top eight for Hurley, who had Florida State as one of his top schools in the summer but the Seminoles have fallen off. Alabama might be tough to beat but Auburn will be right there too and then it feels like LSU, Georgia and Florida are still very much in the picture.



39. LUKE HASZ

The four-star tight end from Bixby, Okla., took a bunch of visits over the summer to Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, LSU, Alabama, Clemson, Arkansas and Ohio State. By early August, Hasz committed to the Sooners and is not looking at other programs.

40. TREYAUN WEBB