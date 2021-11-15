Recruiting Spotlight: Nos. 1-20 in the 2023 Rivals250

There is still so much time for the 2023 class but many have already made their commitments and all their recruitments are starting to take shape. In the first installment of a weekly series, we take a look at what’s happening of the top 20 prospects in 2023:

1. ARCH MANNING

One of the highest-profile prospects in Rivals history because of his ability coupled with his family name, Manning has gone through the process methodically this fall and continues to investigate all options. Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Ole Miss, LSU and Texas are the schools he’s been most serious about but Manning seems open to most options at this point.

*****

2. MALACHI NELSON

Oklahoma was considered the front-runner for a long time in Nelson’s recruitment and he committed to the Sooners over USC and many others in July. Los, Alamitos, Calif., 2023 four-star receiver teammates Makai Lemon and Deandre Moore have also committed to Oklahoma.

*****

3. DAVID HICKS JR.

A top 11 has been formed by Hicks with Alabama, Florida, Ohio State, Oregon, Notre Dame, LSU, Texas, Clemson, Texas A&M and Oklahoma as the Power Five schools involved. This could be a local battle with the Aggies definitely making a big early impression and Texas and Oklahoma also seriously involved at this point,. Alabama, LSU and others cannot be easily counted out either.

*****

4. BRANDON INNISS

Alabama, Ohio State, the Florida schools and many others heavily pursued Inniss but Oklahoma won out for his commitment in August. He is one of four pass-catchers already in the Sooners’ 2023 class with Lemon and Moore along with four-star tight end Luke Hasz.

*****

5. KADYN PROCTOR

Iowa has definitely made an impression this season on Proctor as the Hawkeyes have become more of a player for Proctor and 2022 five-star teammate Xavier Nwankpa. But Ohio State, Notre Dame, Alabama and others are staying very involved with the five-star offensive tackle who probably is not close to a decision just yet.



*****

6. ALEX STYLES

The five-star athlete from Pickerington (Ohio) Pickerington Central wrapped up his recruitment over the weekend when he committed to Ohio State over Notre Dame and many others. His father played for the Buckeyes and his brother is a receiver for the Irish.

*****

7. LEBBEUS OVERTON

Georgia and Texas A&M are the two main contenders right now in Overton’s recruitment and even at the top the Bulldogs might have the slightest edge. Alabama is in the picture as well and the Crimson Tide can never be counted out. Oklahoma is a school that has been right there in Overton’s recruitment but it’s believed the Sooners trail the three others. In August, Overton released a top 12.



*****

8. BRENAN VERNON

The four-star defensive end from Mentor, Ohio committed to Notre Dame over Ohio State in a somewhat surprising move in late June. A lot of credit goes to Irish defensive line coach Mike Elston since the Buckeyes were considered the slight favorite early on through Vernon’s recruitment.

*****

9. JAMES SMITH

Originally from Montgomery (Ala.) Carver, the five-star defensive end is now playing at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy but still has many of the same schools seriously involved early in his recruitment. Alabama and Georgia will be there until the end, his visit to Texas A&M this summer stood out the most and then Ohio State and others will be in the mix, too.

*****

10. MALIK BRYANT

Georgia has been a school to watch for Bryant throughout his recruitment and the Bulldogs’ success especially on defense this season will only further solidify them as one of his main contenders. But Texas A&M, Ohio State, Maryland, Clemson and others are going to be in the mix and more visits could be coming this offseason.

*****

11. AJ HARRIS

A commitment is expected on January 11 and Harris has listed Alabama, LSU, Clemson, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Georgia and Ohio State as the frontrunners. The Bulldogs had jumped out to a significant lead in his recruitment but others have come on strong with Clemson, Alabama and North Carolina all making big recent impressions.

*****

12. JAYDEN WAYNE

Alabama is making the biggest impression for Wayne as he loved his time in Tuscaloosa, his summer camp experience and how assistant coach Freddie Roach has recruited and worked with him so far. Many others are still in the running with Oregon, Washington, USC, Oklahoma, Georgia, Notre Dame and others making an early statement.

*****

13. FRANCIS MAUIGOA

Originally from American Samoa, Mauigoa played at San Bernardino (Calif.) Aquinas before transferring to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. His recruitment has definitely taken a national approach but the word is that Mauigoa is heavily leaning toward returning West to play college football so family would have an easier time seeing him play. Oregon would be a top contender but USC was a school Mauigoa liked a lot growing up.

*****

14. KELBY COLLINS

Alabama, Clemson, Texas A&M, Florida, Texas, Georgia, Auburn and South Carolina are the top eight for Collins and while all those schools still have a legitimate shot at him this feels like it could be an in-state battle between the Crimson Tide and Tigers. However, Georgia, Clemson and others are in the hunt and he’s been complimentary about them all.

*****

15. JAVIEN TOVIANO

The Arlington (Texas) Martin four-star cornerback has Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M as the four front-runners in his recruitment at this point. A top-five list is expected after the season and then Toviano could really focus on which program is best for him but it would be a surprise if those four above didn’t make the cut.

*****

16. CAYDEN GREEN

Green released a top 10 list in August and all those schools remain under consideration but four schools in particular have definitely piqued his attention in recent months: Oklahoma, Missouri, Iowa and Notre Dame. Visits have been important this fall and more are expected as the Sooners have felt like the slight front-runner but all those others are still very much involved.



*****

17. JUSTICE HAYNES

Georgia and Alabama have been standing out most to the top-rated running back in the 2023 class and the Bulldogs could have the slight edge because of their success at his position but also because he’s a legacy in Athens. Still, the Crimson Tide will be seriously involved with Haynes and high four-star RB Richard Young. Ohio State, Notre Dame, Clemson and others will also be seriously considered especially after some impressive visits this fall.

*****

18. SHELTON SAMPSON

Sampson was at Alabama this past weekend, loved the hospitality and felt wanted in Tuscaloosa as the Crimson Tide and LSU could be duking it out to land the Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic receiver. But Sampson also wants to see Georgia, Penn State, Texas A&M and Mississippi State before saying it’s a two-team race between LSU and Alabama.

*****

19. SAMUEL M’PEMBA

M’Pemba, who is originally from Missouri but is now playing at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, could have a commitment set for sometime this month or next with Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State and many others remaining involved in his recruitment. What’s interesting is that M’Pemba spent the summer in Africa so he couldn’t take visits but has formalized a strong group through the fall, enough to be prepared to announce soon possibly. Alabama would definitely be a major contender but others are there as well.

*****

20. TJ SHANAHAN JR.