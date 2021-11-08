Recruiting Spotlight: Nos. 1-20 in the 2022 Rivals250

The final stretch before the Early Signing Period is underway and there is tons of recruiting news across the board. This week we’re taking a look at all the latest rumors and updates from the top 100 prospects in the Rivals250. We start with 1-20:

1. TRAVIS HUNTER

The No. 1 prospect in the 2022 class is the longest-tenured commit in Florida State’s class as Hunter made his pledge in early March 2020. He’s stuck with the Seminoles through some really thin times in the program’s history. Hunter has shown no significant signs of de-committing and said time and again that he’s sticking with FSU but the five-star athlete has also taken at least two visits to Georgia this season. The Bulldogs will not stop trying to flip Hunter until until he signs.

*****

2. WALTER NOLEN

Early last week, the five-star defensive tackle was supposed to visit Alabama for its game against LSU. But plans changed and Nolen planned another trip to College Station. On Saturday, before Texas A&M’s win over Auburn, the Powell, Tenn., standout committed to the Aggies over Tennessee, Georgia and others.



*****

3. TRAVIS SHAW

In late August heading into his senior season, the five-star defensive tackle from Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley committed to North Carolina over Clemson. When he picked the Tar Heels, Shaw said it was a dream to play for a legendary coach like Mack Brown and the five-star has shown no signs of wavering.



*****

4. JULIAN ARMELLA

The five-star offensive tackle visited Alabama over the weekend and preliminary reports are that things went well as the Crimson Tide will remain a top contender. LSU has been a major player but the coaching change after this season leaves things a little uncertain and tough to read. Florida State has been a mainstay as well and the Seminoles have probably moved up in recent weeks. There is talk Armella wants to play in the SEC but that’s not for certain.

*****

5. JAHEIM SINGLETARY

Georgia is surging in Singletary’s recruitment and the Bulldogs are considered the team to beat. Florida made a run but it looks like second place at best for the Gators and Miami is trying to stay very much involved as well. Others could poke around but Singletary, who had been committed to Ohio State, could be headed to Athens.

*****

6. LUTHER BURDEN

The nation’s top receiver committed to Missouri over Georgia in October. Burden has shown no signs of rethinking his decision.

*****

7. DENVER HARRIS

Alabama remains the lead school for the five-star cornerback but Harris continues to push a commitment out until later which could be good news for Texas in particular. It might still be a long shot though. The Crimson Tide have been the front-runner for a good while as the Longhorns try to keep pace. LSU is also in there but with an uncertain situation at the coaching spot it looks like Alabama has a comfortable lead.

*****

8. EVAN STEWART

Stewart is one of the biggest wild cards in the 2022 recruiting class meaning he could still pull a surprise move as teams move in and out of his recruitment. Texas A&M is now considered a major contender along with Texas and Alabama; Florida seems to be slipping off the radar after maybe being the front-runner in the summer. The Crimson Tide have pushed harder lately as they join the two in-state schools in contention.

*****

9. DOMANI JACKSON

The Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei five-star cornerback has been committed to USC since late January 2021. Despite coach Clay Helton being fired earlier this season, Jackson has stuck with his pledge even though Michigan and now Alabama is trying to flip him. The five-star was in Tuscaloosa this past weekend. But the feeling is that Jackson has always dreamed of playing for the Trojans and as long as Donte Williams stays on the new USC staff that Jackson will stick with his commitment.

*****

10. KEITHIAN ALEXANDER

The five-star who’s originally from Texas but playing his senior season at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy committed to Georgia on signing day for the 2021 class but then backed off that pledge after visiting Texas A&M in June. After Georgia and Texas A&M emerged as the front-runners in recent months, Alexander once again picked the Bulldogs and shut down his recruitment for good.

*****

11. DANI DENNIS-SUTTON

Penn State beat out SEC powerhouses Georgia and Alabama for the five-star defensive end from Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh in July. Dennis-Sutton has not hinted at looking around in his recruitment.

*****

12. KELVIN BANKS

An early commit to Oklahoma State, Banks backed off that pledge and then in a somewhat big surprise picked Oregon over Texas and Texas A&M in July. The in-state schools have not backed off the five-star offensive tackle one bit, though, and this past weekend the Houston (Texas) Summer Creek standout was expected to visit Texas A&M with a bunch of other five-stars but was a no-show. Before the trip, Banks said he’s still locked in with the Ducks.

*****

13. CJ HICKS

The in-state five-star linebacker committed to Ohio State in May 2020 and has not wavered at all. His relationship with position coach Al Washington is a huge reason why he picked the Buckeyes in the first place.

*****

14. XAVIER NWANKPA

Six months ago or so, Iowa was definitely on the outside looking in as Ohio State and Notre Dame battled for the five-star safety. But after multiple visits to Iowa City including for high-profile games this season, the Hawkeyes are clearly very much in the picture for his December commitment. Nwankpa has also visited Notre Dame and Ohio State in recent weeks as this is truly a three-team race heading into his decision.

*****

15. CADE KLUBNIK

The five-star quarterback committed to Clemson in early March and has not looked back, only recruiting harder for other top players to join him in the Tigers’ recruiting class. Florida, North Carolina, Texas and others were pushing hard but Clemson got involved and won out.

*****

16. WILL JOHNSON

A legacy to Michigan where his father, Deon, played for the Wolverines, Johnson committed in February and remains completely solid in his pledge. He’s trying hard to flip five-star DB and USC commit Domani Jackson among others.

*****

17. BRANSON ROBINSON

Robinson, who has been compared fittingly to Nick Chubb, committed to Georgia in July and has shown no signs of looking at other programs. Alabama, Tennessee and others were in the mix but Georgia jumped out early and won out.

*****

18. KAM DEWBERRY

Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M have been the three schools most consistently involved with Dewberry and the feeling is that the Sooners hold the edge in his recruitment. The five-star was expected at the Texas A&M game over the weekend and the Aggies and Longhorns are definitely pushing, but Oklahoma could be the team to beat now.

*****

19. ZACH RICE

North Carolina scored another big commitment in October when the five-star offensive tackle from Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian Academy picked the Tar Heels over Virginia, Alabama and others. Rice had become a regular in Chapel Hill but the Cavaliers definitely had a chance in the closing days to land his commitment as well. He’s the first five-star offensive tackle to ever pick the Tar Heels.

*****

20. JACOBY MATHEWS