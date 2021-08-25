Recruiting Rumor Mill: Top 2023 prospects react to visits

National recruiting director Adam Gorney is back with his Recruiting Rumor Mill, which features recruiting chatter and news from around the country. Today, he focuses on many of the top players that have not been covered yet in the new 2023 rankings.

Visits to Georgia, Penn State and Ohio State stood out most to the 2023 four-star defensive end from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy this summer and fall trips back to see the Bulldogs and the Nittany Lions could provide a picture as to which programs stand out most in his recruitment.

*****

The 2023 four-star defensive end from Platte City (Mo.) Platte County visited Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Kansas, Kansas State and Nebraska this summer and all had things that stood out. Maybe a focus into his recruitment could come from visits this fall and Bradley has trips to Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma and Wisconsin planned.

*****

Florida State is the visit that stood out most to the 2023 four-star defensive end from Moss Point, Miss. The family atmosphere and all the social media stuff stood out to Brown as well as the time he got to spend with the coaching staff.

*****

Clemson, Vanderbilt and Auburn were the standout visits for the 2023 four-star offensive tackle from Paris (Tenn.) Henry County and he plans to visit all three of those schools this fall along with Tennessee and Ole Miss, too.

*****

Auburn, Georgia and many other schools are involved with the 2023 four-star athlete from Tampa (Fla.) Tampa Catholic and the idea is for Carter to visit Georgia and LSU for sure this season to see game weekends.

*****

]The four-star defensive end and Baylor commit from Post, Texas, only visited with the Bears this summer but he’s hoping to see Colorado, Mississippi State and Arizona this fall.

*****

The 2023 four-star outside linebacker from Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark said he talks to coaches from almost every school in the country but the two that have been the most active so far in his recruitment are Georgia Tech and Florida State.

*****

Florida, Georgia and USC visits stood out most to the 2023 four-star safety from Grayson, Ga. Daugherty plans to visit with the Bulldogs and the Gators again this season along with Kentucky and Tennessee and he’s hoping to visit Oregon as well.

*****

The 2023 four-star receiver from Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill said visits to Ole Miss, Tennessee and Florida stood out the most this summer and that he’s hoping to see the Rebels and Volunteers for games this fall. Davis wants to also see Arkansas and Penn State in person this season as well.

*****

Texas was definitely a standout for the 2023 four-star cornerback from Houston (Texas) North Shore as the environment in Austin especially stood out. Working out at Baylor’s camp was also big for Davis, who does not have any visits plans for the fall yet.

*****

Florida, Florida State, Clemson and Ohio State were the visits for the 2023 four-star cornerback from Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartrail Trail and the FSU trip stood out the most to him. Denson loves the atmosphere in Tallahassee and how he’s treated by the coaching staff. One visit Denson would like to take this fall is Alabama as he called Nick Saban “the DB creator.”

*****

Washington was the only visit for the 2023 four-star defensive end from Pleasant Valley, Iowa, this offseason and the Huskies should be considered a front-runner since he wants to return this season for a game. There will be a Big Ten pull as well, though, as plans are being made to see Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana this fall.



*****

The 2023 four-star receiver from Chicago (Ill.) Simeon visited Illinois, Notre Dame, Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri this summer and said all stood out. He will be back in South Bend this fall along with trips to Michigan and Ole Miss being planned as well.

*****

Vanderbilt and Washington most impressed the 2023 four-star defensive end from Colleyville (Texas) Covenant Christian Academy because Etta is looking for the best mix of academics and athletics in his recruitment. He is planning to see Texas A&M and TCU during the season.

*****

Oregon, USC, BYU and Utah were the four visits that stood out to the 2023 four-star offensive tackle from Provo (Utah) Timpview and some believe the Ducks - because of their success with Penei Sewell and now Noah Sewell and Kingsley Suamataia - could be in good shape with Fano as well.

*****

The 2023 four-star receiver from Folsom, Calif., does not have any visit plans yet for this fall but the four visits that stood out most to him this summer were Texas, LSU, UCLA and USC.

*****

The four-star receiver/tight end from Austin (Texas) Westlake took only three visits all summer to Texas, Alabama and Oklahoma and he had a great time at all three as they’re some of the front-runners in his recruitment. Greathouse is waiting until Sept. 1 to see who reaches out the most to figure out some other fall trips.



*****

Florida, Michigan State, North Carolina and Florida State were the four standout visits this summer for the four-star linebacker from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. He does not have any plans for visits this fall but would like to take as many trips as possible.

*****

Trips to Michigan, Notre Dame, Arkansas, Houston and TCU stood out most to the 2023 four-star athlete from Temple, Texas and he is planning to see the Houston/Texas Tech season opener in person in early September. Harrison-Pilot also hopes to see games at Texas, Baylor, TCU and SMU this season along with possibly scheduling trips to both coasts.

*****

The 2023 four-star linebacker from Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Riverdale visited Clemson, Tennessee and Vanderbilt this summer and the word is that the Volunteers impressed him the most. Tennessee gave off a “family atmosphere” and there was a level of comfort there that stood out to Herring, who said Clemson was similar but that he didn’t get to tour the school there.

*****

Stanford, Clemson, TCU, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Cal, LSU and Penn State are the eight schools standing out most to the 2023 four-star receiver from Del Valle, Texas. James has taken notice that those are the schools that have been actively building relationships with him and reaching out to his family and coaches as well.

*****

Visits to Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma and Texas stood out most to the 2023 four-star cornerback from Arlington (Texas) Seguin but Johnson is taking things slowly. He does not have any plans for game visits this fall yet.

*****

Clemson, Georgia, Auburn, Ole Miss and UCF visits stood out the most to the No. 1 center in the 2023 class and the plan for the four-star OL from Auburn, Ala., is to visit Georgia, Clemson, South Carolina, Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, UCF and Alabama this season. It’s believed UGA has the lead in his recruitment.

*****

The two summer visits that stood out most to the four-star cornerback from Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove were Georgia and Ohio State. Lee would like to visit Athens and Columbus again for games this season and try to get to Oregon and Florida during the fall as well.

*****

North Carolina, Alabama, South Carolina, Ohio State and Georgia trips stood out the most to the four-star quarterback from Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood. This fall could be especially busy for Lonergan since he hopes to visit most, if not all, of the top 12 schools on his list.

*****

One 2022 prospect we will cover this week is the four-star defensive end from Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral who has his fall visit schedule planned out. Lucas will be at USC on Sept. 11, Miami (Sept. 18), Texas A&M (Oct. 9), LSU (Oct. 16), Notre Dame (Oct. 23) and then finish things off at Alabama on Nov. 6.

*****

The four-star cornerback from Coppell, Texas, especially liked his visits to Oklahoma, Washington and Minnesota this summer and Myers plans to visit all three of those schools sometime during the fall. He’s also going to see which programs reach out the most on Sept. 1 to gauge other visits.

*****

Visits to Florida and North Carolina stood out the most to the 2023 four-star defensive end from Phenix City (Ala.) Central and he’s looking forward to a Sept. 11 trip to Tennessee when the Vols host Pitt. Parker is also planning to hit up numerous SEC and ACC schools this season.

*****

Michigan State, Tennessee, Ohio State and Cincinnati were the standout visits for the 2023 three-star OL from Miamisburg, Ohio this summer and Salley felt he had his best camp with the Buckeyes. Salley is planning to be at the Cincinnati season opener against Miami (Ohio) on Sept. 4 and then wants to see which schools are showing the most interest in early September to schedule other trips.

*****

Ole Miss was the only visit Stuart took this summer but the 2023 four-star cornerback from Montgomery (Ala.) Alabama Christian Academy said it’s too early to name Hthe Rebels the front-runner. Still, Stuart plans to return to Oxford this fall along with stops at Penn State, Auburn, Georgia Tech and Troy.

*****

The 2023 four-star offensive tackle from Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day said all his visits this summer went well but his fall plans could be telling. Wedin would like to get back up to Michigan and Ohio State for games and then he wants to see Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, LSU and Florida State as well.

*****

The 2023 four-star defensive end from Venice, Fla., only visited Florida State this summer and loved it in Tallahassee as the message from the coaches was that they’re focus is to get the top players so the Seminoles could become a national contender again. Wilson hopes to visit Florida and Miami this season and wants to see Alabama as well.

*****