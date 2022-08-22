High school games are starting across the country and top prospects are planning big visits once college football kicks off. Here are the latest rumors Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney is hearing:



Committed to Texas since December of his sophomore year, Allen said he will “for sure” be visiting Austin this season as his commitment looks firm with the Longhorns. There is a possibility the 2024 four-star athlete from Aledo, Texas, could look at some other trips though to expand his horizons a little bit and will see who comes after him following Sept. 1 and “I’ll go from there.” Texas remains in great shape, though, as Allen’s brother, B.J., already plays for the Longhorns.

*****

It’s going to be a busy fall for the 2024 four-star tight end from Woodstock (Ill.) Marian Central Catholic with a distinctive SEC/Big Ten feel to his recruitment. Bentancur is planning trips to Texas A&M, Ohio State, Arkansas, Alabama, Penn State and Wisconsin this season as his recruitment has taken off in recent months.

*****

Washington, Michigan State and Oregon are the three confirmed visits for the 2024 four-star running back from Seattle (Wash.) O’Dea as the Ducks might hold the slightest lead in his recruitment right now. A trip to USC this offseason left a big impression, he knows a lot of people on Washington’s team since it’s down the road and FSP teammate Caleb Presley is committed to Oregon which could be a significant consideration.

*****

Florida, Penn State, South Carolina and Georgia are “not necessarily” the schools recruiting Chiles the hardest but those four schools should get visits from the 2024 four-star linebacker from Olney (Md.) Good Counsel. The Nittany Lions are battling hard for the Mid-Atlantic standout but there is also significant pull from SEC programs and others as Chiles has proven to be one of the best in his class.

*****

LSU is considered the front-runner early for the 2024 four-star safety and a trip should be coming up to Baton Rouge soon. LSU, Oregon and Texas stops are planned for the Duncanville, Texas standout and he’s also going to see if getting to Georgia and Oklahoma are possible this season as well.

*****

A top 10 was released by Feagin in June but visits this season could make “possibly a change in my top schools,” according to the 2024 four-star cornerback from Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day. Feagin is looking at trips to Clemson, Alabama, North Carolina, Ole Miss and Mississippi State this season as a busy fall schedule could provide some movement in his top list.

*****

A busy visit schedule could be happening this fall for the 2024 four-star cornerback from Loganville (Ga.) Grayson but Ferguson isn’t sure he will be able to make all these trips. If everything works out, the four-star wants to see Georgia, Oregon, LSU, North Carolina, South Carolina, Michigan State and Tennessee as his recruitment still has a pretty open feel to it heading into his season.



*****

An early commit to Baylor, Hampton pledged to Texas in February and has happily stuck with the Longhorns through the summer but there are numerous teams trying to get the Daingerfield, Texas standout on campus this fall. There’s a good chance Hampton visits Miami, Alabama, LSU and Ole Miss along with Texas and if there is a free weekend in between all those trips, Hampton could see Michigan as well.

*****

Late in the summer, the 2024 four-star quarterback visited Florida again and could not make it back to Texas A&M’s big end-of-summer event - but no worries - Lagway will be in College Station this season. The Willis, Texas standout is “definitely hitting” Texas A&M and LSU this season as those two teams probably have an edge right now especially the Aggies as they could be tough to beat. Florida is definitely there as well as this is shaping up to be an SEC battle.

*****

LSU has been considered the front-runner for the 2024 four-star cornerback from Marrero (La.) John Ehret and his own visit planned so far for this season is going to be a major one for the Tigers. Mack will be in Baton Rouge in early November when LSU hosts Alabama and other than that trip, Mack is still scheduling out other programs. The Crimson Tide, Texas, Texas A&M and others have already offered, too.

*****

The rumor has been that Texas A&M is in great shape in McFall’s recruitment and that could still be the case - especially after heading back to College Station recently instead of going to Oklahoma - but Texas could be closing the gap and a big trip to Austin is coming up. The Tyler (Texas) John Tyler will be at the Longhorns’ matchup against Alabama in early September.

*****

A trip to Ohio State is already scheduled for the 2024 four-star offensive tackle from New Palestine, Ind., as the Buckeyes have already made a big impression on Moore, who is also trying to get out to Iowa, Nebraska and Wisconsin. Moore has to review his busy fall schedule but if time permits, the four-star would also like to see Notre Dame and maybe Oklahoma as well.

*****

Is a two-team SEC battle shaping up for the 2024 five-star quarterback? The Carlsbad, Calif., standout is still planning trips to Georgia and LSU this season and is now unsure of whether he can make it to Alabama based on his schedule. The Bulldogs look to be in very good shape but Sayin’s visit this summer to Baton Rouge blew him away.

*****

There are plenty of other programs involved in Simmons’ recruitment but the current No. 1 player in the 2024 class is looking at game-day visits to Georgia, Florida and Tennessee as he looks beyond the local schools to see what fits best. LSU is a program to watch and the Duncanville, Texas standout said he will probably see Texas and Texas A&M again this season.

*****

After his summer visit to Michigan State, the Spartans have been heavily involved with the 2024 four-star defensive lineman and he’s planning a trip with his family for the Wisconsin game in mid-October. The Badgers are another team he’s looking at and he has some family connections there. Michigan State is making up serious ground and then Stone will also be at Bedlam in Norman in November. A trip to Oklahoma State is also being worked on for when the Cowboys host Arkansas-Pine Bluff early in the season but that hasn’t been finalized yet. Stone is originally from the state of Oklahoma.

*****