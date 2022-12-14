The four-star cornerback from Long Beach (Calif.) Poly has been committed to LSU since mid-May but there is some serious competition coming in. Austin, who does not plan to sign until February, will visit Louisville this weekend with a bunch of other top California prospects, and then Oregon is another one to watch. The Ducks are making a major play for Austin and one source said it might be tough for the Tigers to keep him in the long run.

*****

Arizona State and UCLA made a big run at the four-star quarterback from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco as the Louisville coaching search was underway. Texas A&M also made a play for Clarkson and some other Bosco teammates who were committed to Louisville, according to a source, but that’s all done now. The four-star is expected to visit Louisville this weekend after new coach Jeff Brohm came to his state title game last weekend, and the full expectation is that Clarkson sticks with the Cardinals.

*****

Haynes' father, Verron, played at Georgia and there have been significant rumors that he would still consider the Bulldogs up until the end, along with Ohio State - which some believed was the real contender to flip him. But a recent in-home visit with Alabama coach Nick Saban and Haynes’ visit to Tuscaloosa this weekend should finalize things. It completely looks like the Crimson Tide will keep Haynes in their class.

*****

There have been rumors for weeks that Auburn was making a serious play for the four-star cornerback from Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove, and those got ramped up over the weekend when he wore Auburn gloves in his title game. But a source said “no” when asked if rumors about the Tigers should be monitored and something to watch in the closing days before signing day as Ohio State tries to hang on to his pledge.

*****

Now that Stanford has hired Troy Taylor the Cardinal have been trying to get back involved with the former commit and four-star tight end and there’s another connection to consider: Taylor used to coach at Lyons’ high school, Folsom, Calif. That makes Lyons’ recruitment far more interesting again, and now there’s a good chance that he will wait until February to sign. Utah felt very good about where it stood if Lyons decided to sign next week, but now waiting a few more months opens up more possibilities.

*****

After visiting UCLA this weekend, the feeling is that Oregon is still sitting in a good position to land the five-star quarterback who’s been committed to the Ducks since July. Kenny Dillingham was still on staff then and has since taken the Arizona State job, but coach Dan Lanning and his staff have done everything to keep Moore in the loop and get him familiar with new OC Will Stein. Moore isn’t talking, though, (so this is coming from second-hand sources) but with rumors that the Bruins are looking ever stronger for Clemson transfer QB DJ Uiagalelei it looks like Moore is still destined for Eugene.

*****

Alabama, Florida, Miami and Michigan State are the final four for the five-star offensive tackle from Brookline (Mass.) Thayer Academy, but the word is this is coming down to the Gators and the Hurricanes - and I’m still hearing The U for him. Florida has made a very compelling pitch, and it’s definitely right there, but I expect the Hurricanes to hang on.

*****

Auburn, Cincinnati and Mississippi State have been trying to flip the four-star offensive lineman from Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding,and that’s still not out of the question pending a weekend visit to Louisville. Sanker is planning to return for a visit there along with many other commits to get the lay of the land from new coach Jeff Brohm and his staff and then determine any future moves from there. It looks like sticking with the Cardinals remains likely.

*****