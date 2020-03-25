Social distancing is the en vogue term and Zoom Video and FaceTime have taken center stage as the coronavirus has affected every segment of society.

Including recruiting.

Elite prospects around the country are still trying to maneuver through this new reality and find their future homes and coaches are trying to contact them in any way possible as the NCAA has mandated a recruiting dead period that’s in place until at least April 15.

No junior days. No on-campus visits. The regular means of recruiting have ground to a halt but the mechanics of landing top players must go on - and it has.

“I’ve been speaking with Clemson, Notre Dame, Stanford, UNC and NC State the most often,” four-star all-purpose back Will Shipley said.

“FaceTime and Zoom seem to have picked up since the coronavirus. I have been speaking with a lot of coaches through that which is nice because it’s face-to-face and more genuine. I call and text as well but not as much. Recruiting has definitely picked up the past week and I have more and more coaches reaching out and wanting to talk more often than we have in the past.”

Some coaching staffs are even updating recruits on the coronavirus timeline through those video services. For everyone, looking to the future is important especially in recruiting and getting back to the normalcy of taking visits and talking with coaches in person.