CaliforniaPreps - Recruiting Cheat Sheet: Five-star to announce; UGA lands big one

THE NEWS

Shane Beamer (AP Images)

Gamecocks hire Shane Beamer

*****

Vanderbilt coaching search

It’s been almost two weeks since Vanderbilt fired Derek Mason and the Commodores are well on their way toward hiring their next head coach. Some of the potential candidates include Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea, Buffalo head coach Lance Leipold, former Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien, Charlotte head coach Will Healy, USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. All the latest on Vanderbilt’s search for a new head coach can be found at VandySports.com



*****

Five-star coming off the board tonight

*****

Rivals250 QB Jaxson Dart lays out commitment plan

The second-highest ranked uncommitted quarterback in the Rivals250, Jaxson Dart, is poised to announce his commitment on Dec. 16, the first day of the Early Signing Period. USC, Arizona State, UCLA and Iowa State are the main contenders. Dart expects to be very busy leading up to his commitment and explained his plans here.

*****

Rivals250 RB Bryon Cardwell holding off on decision

*****

Vegas four-star down to a final three

*****

A top 2022 QB narrows his focus

Ty Simpson has been very active taking visits on his own during the dead period and it helped him feel confident enough to announce a short list. The 2022 Rivals100 quarterback out of Tennessee named Florida, Texas, Auburn, Alabama, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Clemson, Ole Miss and UT-Martin his top 10 contenders, but Clemson looks like it could be the favorite. Alabama, Ole Miss and Tennessee are very much in the mix at the top as well. A decision isn't likely to come before the end of the college football season.

THE COMMITMENTS

Nyland Green (Rivals.com)

Dawgs land important defensive back

The biggest commitment of the week came on Tuesday when Georgia won a hard-fought recruiting battle to land a commitment from Rivals250 cornerback Nyland Green. Clemson was the Georgia native's other top contender, but teams like Auburn and Tennessee were also involved. Tuesday marked the conclusion of a long recruitment for Green that almost ended a number of times.

*****

Fighting Irish finishing up 2021 and making progress on 2022

*****

The heated battle between Ole Miss and Mississippi State rages on

*****

Florida State keeps in-state linebacker from heading west

*****

Tennessee adds depth on the offensive line

*****

Terps reel in former Tennessee commit

Speaking of Tennessee, one of their former commits flipped to Maryland on Thursday. Darrell Jackson, a Florida native, decommitted from Tennessee earlier this week after originally picking the Vols back in February. Jackson, a defensive end, is the 21st member of Maryland’s 2021 recruiting class.

*****

Penn State adds to its wide receiver corps

On Monday, Alabama native Harrison Wallace flipped from Duke to Penn State. The receiver had been committed to the Blue Devils since mid-October. Wallace is Penn State’s third receiver commit in this class if you include Lonnie White, who is listed as an athlete.



Other commitments

*****

THE DECOMMITMENTS

Quaydarius Davis (Rivals.com)

Quaydarius Davis and USC part ways

In a widely expected move, top 40 prospect Quaydarius Davis and USC parted ways on Thursday. The former Texas and SMU commit chose USC back in May. The Trojans now have only two receiver commits in their 2021 recruiting class.

*****

No. 1 tight end reopens his recruitment

*****

Florida State loses a Rivals250 commitment

*****

Rivals250 DB decommits from UCLA

UCLA landed a commitment from Rivals250 defensive back Devin Kirkwood in May after a tough recruiting battle, but the Bruins weren’t able to keep him in the fold. Kirkwood decommitted from UCLA this week but doesn’t appear to be heading away from the Los Angeles area. USC is the heavy favorite to land his commitment, according the the FutureCast predictions.

Other decommitments

*****

WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEKEND