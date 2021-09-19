Recruit quotes from SEC game day visits
The SEC was the place to be for high-profile recruits on Saturday. Stretching from The Swamp to Kyle Field, recruits from across the nation got to experience the game day atmosphere at some of the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news