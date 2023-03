Watch the top defensive backs in one-on-ones against the wide receivers at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Los Angeles!

Featured prospects:

Dijon Lee Jr.

Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins

Jett White

Duvay Williams

LaRue Zamorano

Daryus Dixson

Jayden Crowder

Tay Lockett

Jeilani Davis

Zech Fort

Davis Andrews